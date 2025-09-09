Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / BET / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Recording artists Tyrese Gibson, Ginuwine and Tank attend the BET AWARDS '14 at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Tyrese channeled his inner ’90s R&B star with playful confidence and let fans know that if “Pony” was his, it would’ve been a wrap.

The singer-turned-actor had fans cracking up on Instagram Live after showing off his dance moves to Ginuwine’s iconic single “Pony.” “This what [happens] when chocolate does ‘Pony,’” he said. “This is the way Ginuwine shoulda did it.”

After dancing, he doubled down with a hilarious take: “If I was around and Timbaland had pressed play on me with that song ‘Pony,’ I woulda definitely, definitely did way better on the song and the video than Ginuwine,” the 46-year-old said. “Dancing is my s**t. I stopped dancing, I was like, ‘Imma gon let ’em have it. Imma gon let ’em have that.’”

Tyrese later posted the clip from the Live on his Instagram feed with a bold caption directed at his longtime friend and collaborator: “GINUWINE I [would’ve] killed this song and video bro….. Sorry…. Timbaland slept on me. It’s ok….”

Released in 1996, “Pony” was Ginuwine’s debut single and a breakout hit for both him and producer Timbaland. The record peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart.

TGT is going back on stage

Tyrese didn’t just talk his talk, he used the moment to hype up the return of TGT, the R&B supergroup made up of Ginuwine, Tank, and himself. “We gon be sold out. One thing for sure, we gon have a good motherf**king time,” he said.

The trio will reunite onstage this Friday, Sept. 13, at VyStar Amphitheater in Stockbridge, GA near Atlanta, with Lyfe Jennings also on the lineup. They’ve also got another show lined up in California on Nov. 22. TGT formed in 2007 and dropped their only album Three Kings in 2013.