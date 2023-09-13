Image Image Credit Michael M. Santiago/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyre Nichols protest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

More than two years after Tyre Nichols was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers, a state jury delivered a verdict that stunned the nation: Not guilty on all charges for three of the men involved. The outcome reignited grief, disbelief and fury — not just from Nichols’ family, but from community leaders, civil rights advocates and everyday people still waiting for justice that rarely comes.

Nichols was pulled from his car during a traffic stop, pepper-sprayed, tased and chased down by officers who beat him senseless as he called for his mother. Video footage from body cams and a police pole camera captured the entire ordeal, including the officers laughing and bragging while Nichols lay on the ground with head injuries. He died three days later from blunt force trauma.

And yet, despite a mountain of evidence, the jury acquitted former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and several other charges.

Prosecutors leaned heavily on the graphic video to show what millions already believed: That Nichols was the victim of excessive, deadly force. Meanwhile, the defense (successfully) argued that the officers were simply trying to restrain him and shifted the blame toward another officer, Emmitt Martin, who had already taken a plea deal.

One of the most damning revelations came during testimony: Officer Haley took a photo of Nichols’ battered body and shared it eleven times. Still, that — and the footage of Nichols being denied medical care for nearly 20 minutes — wasn’t enough for a conviction.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy spoke to the public’s frustration plainly: “It’s hard for us to understand how the jury could have found no guilt on any of the charges… We all saw the videos.” His statement echoed a broader concern that even overwhelming evidence can’t break through a system still willing to protect its own.

Police accountability in Memphis and the ongoing fight for justice reform

The fallout was immediate. Nichols’ parents gave emotional speeches outside the National Civil Rights Museum. The Congressional Black Caucus called the verdicts “a shock to our collective conscience.” Bernice King called on the U.S. Department of Justice and Tennessee’s Attorney General to intervene, saying the acquittals exposed a system “built to dehumanize Black people.”

Despite the state-level acquittals, federal convictions against all five officers still stand. Sentencing is expected this summer, and a $550 million civil lawsuit filed by Nichols’ family against the officers, the city of Memphis and the police chief is moving forward. But for many, that’s cold comfort.

Tyre Nichols should have made it home that night. He should be taking photos, skating with friends or enjoying dinner with his mom. Instead, his name is now another hashtag in a long, devastating timeline of Black people brutalized by the very institutions meant to protect people.

Check out additional reactions to the acquittals below.