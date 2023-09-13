Image Image Credit Seth Herald/ Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyre Nichols justice protests Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A former Memphis police officer has reversed a not guilty plea in connection with their alleged involvement in the 2023 arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols. On Friday (Aug. 23), Emmitt Martin III pleaded guilty to his use of excessive force and witness tampering.

Nichols, 29, was stopped by members of the department’s Scorpion Unit, a tactical street team, on alleged suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. Evidence later disproved the claim. At one point during the traffic stop, he attempted to flee on foot before being brazenly battered by Martin and four of his colleagues. The father of one was minutes away from where his mother, RowVaughn Wells, lives when the interaction unfolded. He passed away days later, on Jan. 10, from blunt force trauma to the head. Nichols’ death sparked national outrage and protests and cries for justice and police reform.

Following the plea change, Martin’s lawyer Stephen Ross Johnson said, “Emmitt Martin was driven by anger when on Jan. 7 of 2023, he admits that he violated Mr. Nichols’ civil rights and used excessive force. He was driven by fear when he later attempted to cover that up — fear of the consequences of what he had done." He faces up to 40 years in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 5.

In the wake of the tragedy, the unit was disbanded and the men each placed on administrative leave and eventually terminated. Nichols’ parents, his mother and stepfather Rodney Wells, filed a federal lawsuit against the officers and city in their son’s untimely death. Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who are representing Nichols’ family, issued a statement with the Wells regarding Martin’s guilty plea, calling his admission a crucial component to accountability.

“Martin acted in concert with the others as part of a Scorpion unit culture of inflicting harm on citizens of Memphis,” they stated. Adding that, “Martin pleading to his role and responsibility in Tyre’s murder is not enough. We urge the other officers involved in his death to confront their actions and take responsibility. We remain fiercely committed to holding all officers and the City of Memphis accountable for Tyre’s tragic and unnecessary death.”

In September of last year, Martin, Desmond Mills, Jr., Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith were indicted by a grand jury on the following federal offenses: excessive force, aiding and abetting each other in using excessive force, failure to intervene, failure to render medical aide, and conspiring to cover up their misconduct. Additionally, they were charged by the state with second degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated kidnapping. The men all pleaded not guilty.

However, this past November, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, Mills submitted a guilty plea, agreeing to accept civil rights and conspiracy charges in the federal case. The disgraced public servant disclosed that he repeatedly struck Nichols with a baton and that another officer punched the man as two colleagues restrained him on the ground. Mills faces up to 15 years in prison.