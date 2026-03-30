Image Image Credit Stefanie Keenan / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tyler Perry attends the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 08, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

TSA workers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were reportedly asked to return $1,000 gift cards given by Tyler Perry during the government shutdown.

Federal guidelines initially blocked direct cash donations, leading Perry’s team to distribute gift cards through proper legal channels.

The recall comes as tens of thousands of U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees continue working without pay amid stalled funding negotiations in Washington.

Tyler Perry’s attempt to support TSA workers during the ongoing government shutdown is now facing an unexpected twist. According to 11Alive, the airport security agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were recently asked to return $1,000 gift cards distributed by the filmmaker’s team.

The reported reversal comes after what many described as a much-needed morale boost for workers who have been going weeks without pay. It’s also in line with how Perry has been showing up during shutdowns. As previously reported by REVOLT, he donated $1.4 million to organizations supporting families impacted by SNAP benefit cuts, calling the loss of food aid “heartbreaking” and adding, “Compassion is not political, it’s humanity, and we seem to be missing both right now.”

That same intent carried over to his visit to the airport. 11Alive reported that the Louisiana native initially arrived with cash to help employees struggling financially, but federal guidelines prevented TSA workers from accepting direct monetary gifts. His team then worked through proper channels — including management, human resources and legal — before returning with gift cards instead. Aaron Barker, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 554 union, representing TSA officers in Georgia, confirmed the process followed proper protocol. “It went through the legal process through TSA,” he told People.

However, concerns were later raised by the airport’s federal security director, leading to workers being told they would have to give the cards back, per 11Alive.

What’s behind the TSA crisis during the government shutdown?

The controversy is unfolding against the backdrop of a prolonged partial government shutdown that has left tens of thousands of TSA officers working without pay. According to reporting from the Associated Press, more than 120,000 U.S. Department of Homeland Security employees — including roughly 50,000 TSA workers — have been impacted as negotiations in Washington stalled. Many workers have struggled to cover basic needs, with some facing eviction notices, car repossessions and difficulty affording everyday essentials. “For some people, it can be life or death,” Barker said. “It’s just sad and terrible that this is happening.”

He added, “People don’t think about the things they just naturally have in their home, like toothpaste, bathroom tissue, milk, detergent, dish liquid. I’m sure those things are a necessity for every TSA officer.”

Airports across the country have felt the ripple effects. Callout rates have surged as workers struggle to afford commuting, leading to long security lines and travel delays nationwide. Nonprofits and local organizations have stepped in to provide food and basic supplies, though strict ethics rules limit what federal employees can accept directly.

There may be movement on the federal level, though nothing has been finalized. A few days ago, the U.S. Senate passed a measure aimed at funding parts of the DHS. However, according to The Washington Post, the House rejected the proposal, prolonging uncertainty around the shutdown. Meanwhile, Donald Trump said he plans to step in. In a March 26 post on Truth Social, he wrote: “I am going to sign an order instructing the Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin to immediately pay our TSA agents in order to address this emergency situation, and to quickly stop the Democrat chaos at the airports.”

Despite that announcement, it remains unclear how quickly relief will reach workers or whether back pay will fully resolve the financial strain many are facing.