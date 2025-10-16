Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tyla attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways

The Tyla Tyger charm, co-designed with Pandora, reflects her signature style and celebrates her global fanbase.

Tyla shares the affirmations and mirror talk that help her stay grounded before each performance.

She previewed two upcoming tracks: her single “Chanel” and a feature on Moliy’s “Body Go.”

Tyla’s fans are in for a treat with her new collaboration with Pandora. Continuing her partnership with the jewelry brand, which began in April, the singer co-designed a charm that serves as both a tribute to her global fanbase, known as the Tygers, and a reflection of her signature style.

The new Tyla Tyger Charm, available in sterling silver and 14K gold-plated finishes, features her signature and an etched tiger motif. Each one comes packaged in a “Styled by Tyla” box, exclusively available online in the U.S. “It’s very exciting to have a whole Tyla charm at Pandora because they’re known for their charms,” she told PEOPLE. “Knowing that my Tygers will be able to go to a store and have one that I have — we will all be matching all over the world, it’s such a cute thing for me.”

For Tyla, the collaboration is an extension of her evolving personal style. “It just feels so fresh and soft — like pretty, soft girl,” she said. “With Pandora, I got to play [around] a lot, which is exciting. They were very open, and working with the team was very fun. I’m able to be free and try new things.”

As she gears up for her upcoming “We Wanna Party Tour,” kicking off Nov. 11 in Tokyo and wrapping Dec. 5 in Singapore, the Grammy winner is keeping her energy grounded. Her pre-show routine starts with solo time and a mirror pep talk. “I look in the mirror and I look at my outfits and I say to myself, ‘Girl, what the heck? You look so good,’” she told the magazine. “I vibe out with myself and I pray, I thank God. Whenever I get on stage, I am very grateful, and I make sure I’m as present as I can be.”

Though she’s keeping most details under wraps, Tyla promises an “experimental” approach this time around. “Everything feels very effortless and we are going to have the best time,” she teased.

Tyla teases two new drops

Tyla is also keeping her fans fed with new music. The South African superstar announced that her single “Chanel” will drop on Oct. 24 after weeks of teasing it. “CHANEL OCT 24. NEXT FRIDAY PRE SAVE LINK IN BIO for the girls fighting me onlineeeee!!!! We did our big one,” she wrote on Instagram. Before that, fans can expect “Body Go,” a new track by Moliy, releasing this Friday (Oct. 17).