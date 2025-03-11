Image Image Credit Southern University and A&M College/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Southern University and A&M College police checkpoint Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Authorities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have arrested a second suspect in connection with the death of Southern University and A&M College student Caleb Wilson. On Monday (March 10), Kyle Thurman was taken into custody in West Baton Rouge Parish by U.S. Marshals and city police. On Tuesday (March 11), FOX 8 revealed that another man, Isaiah Smith, turned himself in. They are both facing felony hazing charges.

The investigation continues to unfold

The first arrest in the case came last Thursday (March 6) when Caleb McCray, 23, a former Southern University student, surrendered to police. He faces manslaughter and criminal hazing charges, with a bond set at $100,000. According to investigators (per WDSU), Caleb Wilson, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering junior and trumpet player for the Human Jukebox marching band, collapsed after being repeatedly struck in the chest with boxing gloves during a fraternity initiation ritual. He suffered a seizure and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Initially, those who brought him there claimed he collapsed playing basketball.

A separate report by WBRZ indicated that as many as 10 individuals could face charges. The alleged incident was said to have occurred in a warehouse leased by Smith’s father, and police documents state that Wilson and other pledges underwent physical challenges as part of an initiation process. In response, Southern University paused all Greek life intake for the remainder of the school year.

A community in mourning

Wilson’s passing deeply affected the Southern University community, leading to two vigils — one on campus and another at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Kenner, Louisiana. The university’s Chancellor John K. Pierre described him as “young, gifted, bright and a great soul,” while his father, Corey Wilson, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support. “I want to thank y’all for the love you gave my son,” he said.

University officials previously confirmed that hazing is a central focus of the investigation. Pierre acknowledged that “an off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death,” while Omega Psi Phi’s international president, Ricky L. Lewis, affirmed the organization’s commitment to transparency. “We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information,” he shared. In a statement, the late student’s family expressed, “We are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb’s passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy.”