Image Image Credit Louise LeGresley/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hazing protest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Southern University community and loved ones of Caleb Wilson gathered in remembrance as two vigils honored his life. Caleb, a 20-year-old junior mechanical engineering student and trumpet player for Southern University’s Human Jukebox marching band, passed away on Feb. 27. His death, now under investigation, raises urgent questions about the culture of belonging on college campuses and the price some students pay for acceptance.

A community mourns

On Wednesday (March 5), two vigils took place: One at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA, and another at his home church, Pilgrim Baptist Church, about an hour southeast in the city of Kenner.

“Caleb was young, gifted, bright, and a great soul,” said Chancellor John K. Pierre during the campus vigil, which gathered hundreds per The Advocate. Students dressed in yellow hoodies handed out candles with the phrase “Jukebox Vs. Everybody,” a tribute to Caleb, affectionately called “Cheese” by bandmates. His father, Corey Wilson, a longtime Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy, expressed gratitude for the support. “I want to thank y’all for the love you gave my son,” he said. “This was Caleb’s life.”

At Pilgrim, devotion was in effect for those grieving. “We’re praying for the whole Wilson family,” one church member told 4WWL. “We pray God holds them like no one else can.” During a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade, the Human Jukebox performed Stevie Wonder’s “Love Light in Flight” in Caleb's memory. The band later posted, “This was more than just a tribute, a farewell and a promise that Caleb’s legacy will live on.”

Seeking truth and accountability

As Caleb’s life was honored, authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his passing. Southern University officials confirmed to The Associated Press that his death is being examined as a possible fraternity hazing incident. The mere possibility of such a cause should force a larger conversation about campus traditions that have, time and time again, resulted in tragedy.

Chancellor Pierre acknowledged that “an off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death,” and a university spokesperson confirmed an alleged fraternity ritual involving Omega Psi Phi is part of the inquiry. Ricky L. Lewis, the Greek organization's international president, issued a statement supporting investigative efforts. “We recognize that many of you may have questions, and we are actively working to gather accurate information,” he said. Meanwhile, Caleb’s family remains steadfast in their pursuit of answers. “We are committed to seeking the truth about the circumstances surrounding Caleb’s passing and ensuring that no other family has to endure such a tragedy,” they stated, according to WAFB.