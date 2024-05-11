Image Image Credit Chip Somodevilla/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In a final rally before Election Day, former President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Nancy Pelosi during a speech in Grand Rapids, MI on Monday (Nov. 4). In a marathon address that stretched past midnight, he censored himself just short of calling the former Democratic speaker of the House a "b**ch." The embattled politician also emphasized that, while he rarely uses foul language, he believes it “is a little better when you use it” to describe what he views as “bad people.” It's the latest diss in a contentious campaign where Donald frequently targeted Pelosi and labeled her an “enemy from within.”

Donald’s criticism didn’t stop there. He insisted that his true adversary in the election was not his direct opponent, Kamala Harris, but rather what he called the “evil Democrat system.” Describing his campaign as a battle against systemic corruption in Washington, D.C., he vowed to tackle illegal immigration and impose high tariffs on imported goods. At one point, he was joined on stage by his children, including Tiffany, Eric, and Donald Jr., who all spoke in support of his bid for the White House.

Hours before Donald's speech, his running mate, J.D. Vance, referred to Kamala Harris as “trash” at a rally in Atlanta, GA. The vice-presidential hopeful's comments were said to have been in response to remarks made by President Joe Biden, who blasted comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s verbal jab about Puerto Rico.

As REVOLT previously reported, Pelosi expressed concern over Donald's past campaign remarks in an MSNBC interview with Jen Psaki. “I think that what the ex-president... said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration,” Pelosi stated. Additionally, she recalled Trump's bizarre rant about “electrocution or being eaten by sharks” at a Las Vegas, NV appearance in June. “I think people who might be thinking about voting for him have to know that he can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is. They may be voting for President Vance, which would be a horrible thing for our country."