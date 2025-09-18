Image Image Credit Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt A shot of the main stadium at Mississippi’s Delta State University Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

21-year-old Delta State University student Trey Reed was found hanging from a tree earlier this week.

Officials reportedly told the family Reed was found in his dorm, but later said he was discovered near the pickleball courts.

Reed’s family, supported by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, is demanding an independent autopsy and full access to surveillance footage.

Demartravion “Trey” Reed, a 21-year-old student at Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, was found dead on campus last Monday (Sept. 15). His death prompted grief, controversy, and calls for transparency from his family and civil rights leaders.

Reed, who was from Grenada, Mississippi, was reportedly discovered hanging from a tree near the university’s pickleball courts. According to officials, police were notified around 7:05 a.m., though Bolivar County Coroner Randolph Seals later clarified that Reed’s death actually occurred the previous day. His body was transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for a full autopsy.

Confusion about the circumstances has fueled mistrust. Reed’s family says law enforcement initially told them he was found dead in his dorm room. His grandfather, J.B. Reed, told ABC affiliate WAPT that a sheriff’s deputy described the case as a suicide. Days later, Delta State’s Director of Public Safety Mike Peeler insisted that Reed was discovered outside and said he had no knowledge of the initial claims.

A preliminary examination from the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office reported no evidence of physical attack, noting that Reed did not suffer lacerations, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault. Deputy Coroner Murray Roark added that he saw “no broken limbs” and expressed his opinion that the death was “self-done.” University officials maintained that no foul play is suspected and that there is no threat to campus safety.

Trey Reed’s family seeks transparency and independent autopsy

Reed’s relatives retained attorney Vanessa J. Jones and civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is demanding that all campus surveillance footage be released to the family. Crump said in a statement that Reed was “full of promise and warmth” and that “we cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain.” Jones added that the family is commissioning an independent autopsy as part of their effort to seek answers.

Community and civil rights leaders respond to Reed’s death

The case has stirred strong emotions across Mississippi, in part because Delta State’s campus is located near the site of the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till. State Rep. Bennie Thompson said the state must leave “no stone unturned” in its search for answers, while the NAACP stated on Instagram: “Our people have not historically hung ourselves from trees.”

Delta State University President Dan Ennis released a video message acknowledging the loss. “People come here to learn. They come here to be safe, and they come here to thrive, and one of our students is gone, and we will never forget that,” he said. Ennis added that the university is cooperating fully with investigators while remaining in contact with Reed’s family.

The investigation into Reed’s death remains ongoing as both state and independent autopsies proceed. For now, his family and supporters continue to press for clarity on how the young student’s life came to such a tragic end.