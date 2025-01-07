Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Overpriced” Image Alt Trevor Jackson and Lil Twist with friends at a party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Trevor Jackson and Lil Twist host a lit party in their new visual for “Overpriced.”

The track is the latest from Jackson’s 2024 release, It’s Complicated, which also featured the likes of Eric Bellinger and Parris LaDame.

The drop arrived after Jackson’s small screen successes on shows like “Grown-ish” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Trevor Jackson continues to dive into his musical bag — and he’s doing it with a red cup in one hand and his heart on his sleeve. On Tuesday (July 1), the actor-singer dropped the official video, directed by ZEV, for “Overpriced,” a fan-favorite from his 2024 album, It’s Complicated. The visual finds Jackson in multiple modes: Crooning at a piano, surrounded by women in a studio session, and trading vibes with Lil Twist at a packed house party.

Matching the song’s mix of lust and longing, “Overpriced” blurred the line between romance and recklessness. “I’m just tryna buy you s**t that’s overpriced, and show you what it means to life,” Jackson sang over Hendrix Smoke’s woozy production. The video leaned into that decadence, capturing snapshots of intoxicated desire — from studio booth slow whines to liquor-fueled toasts and dancefloor chemistry. Twist joined in with a fittingly provocative verse, referencing matching Rollies, leftover plates, Drake vibes, and more.

The track is one of two collaborations between Jackson and Twist on It’s Complicated, which also boasts assists from Eric Bellinger, Parris LaDame, and more. Their other team-up, “Bouncin,” closes out the album.

From the booth to the ER: Jackson’s era of realness

In a recent REVOLT interview, Jackson described his current era as the most authentic of his career. “The realest music that I’ve ever made,” he called it, speaking to a shift toward more raw, personal songwriting. It’s Complicated sees the “Grown-ish” star navigating themes of self-worth, intimacy, and emotional vulnerability, often blurring the line between bedroom ballads and introspective confessionals.

Outside of music, Jackson has been making equally bold moves. He recently landed a role on “Grey’s Anatomy,” fulfilling a longtime dream of playing a doctor. “So many incredible actors and actresses have come through that show,” he told REVOLT. “It was just an honor.”

He also joined Eli Lilly’s EBGLYSS eczema awareness campaign — a personal mission given his father and cousin’s own struggles with the skin condition. “It's about encouraging people... unifying the world and uplifting each other. I always wanna align myself with things and companies and brands that are doing things like that,” he said.

Full-circle moments and big dreams ahead for Trevor Jackson

Between his Indy roots and commitment to family, Trevor Jackson is walking the walk as an artist with purpose. In addition to upcoming music (“album mode” is next, he teased), the multitalented performer has his sights set on dream collabs with Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and even BigXthaPlug. But at the center of it all is a growing desire to tell the truth — even when it’s messy or “Overpriced.”

He closes the song with, “Everybody saying you're a waste of time/ But I don't need their advice, I'm on my way,” which echoes his real-life desire to be real and live in his truth. And for Trevor Jackson, that seems to be the biggest focus of this era in his career.