Travis Scott’s catalog gets discussed through highlight moments: bBockbuster albums, festival-ready singles, and hooks that define eras. This list takes the opposite route. These picks spotlight the records that live just off the main road, the ones you typically find by running projects front-to-back, digging into early tape history, or keeping up with the wider Cactus Jack ecosystem.

Some of these deep cuts sit inside major albums but never led the conversation, like Rodeo’s “I Can Tell,” Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’s opening statement “the ends,” or ASTROWORLD’s closing confession “COFFEE BEAN.” Others fall into the “orphan single” category, including “Watch,” a high-profile loosie that arrived in the ASTROWORLD ecosystem and then missed the final tracklist. A few function as side-quests by design, like CHASE B’s “Ring Ring,” the JACKBOYS-era remix of “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” and feature appearances that solidify how often Travis shapes a record’s temperature in a verse and a cadence.

Taken together, these songs track his evolution from Owl Pharaoh on, all while keeping the focus on the cuts that reward listeners who go deeper than the playlist essentials.

1. Blue Pill — Metro Boomin feat. Travis Scott

It lives as a Metro Boomin-led single and not a Travis Scott album cut. It tends to slip past listeners who track Travis mainly through his studio eras.

2. Sloppy Toppy — Travis Scott feat. Migos & Peewee Longway

It comes from Days Before Rodeo, which puts it in Travis’ pre-stadium mixtape lane and outside the casual “hits” conversation.

3. the ends — Travis Scott feat. André 3000

It opens Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight with a mood-first approach, but it never became one of the project’s signature singles. It’s a surprise given the rare 3 Stacks appearance.

4. Watch — Travis Scott feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West

It dropped as a big-name loosie in the Astroworld build-up, then missed the final album tracklist, which removed it from the era’s official story and made it easier to forget over time.

5. Ring Ring — Chase B feat. Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Quavo, and Ty Dolla $ign

It plays like a crew record from Travis’ longtime DJ, Chase B, so it sits adjacent to the main Travis Scott catalog and rewards listeners who follow the Cactus Jack ecosystem.

6. I Can Tell — Travis Scott

It hides in the deep stretch of Rodeo rather than living as a single-driven highlight, which makes it a true “album cut” for listeners who run the project front-to-back.

7. DA WIZARD — Travis Scott

It shows up as a late-era add-on tied to JACKBOYS 2. It’s a gem because Scott gets very reflective about his past and present life and career throughout.

8. Dangerous World — Mustard feat. Travis Scott and YG

This is technically a Mustard single and not a Travis Scott release. Its short runtime plus feature placement makes it feel like a quick detour instead of a core chapter in Travis’ discography.

9. HIGHEST IN THE ROOM (REMIX) — Travis Scott feat. Lil Baby and ROSALÍA

The original owned the spotlight, while this version lives as a JACKBOYS compilation remix. While it did do numbers as a result, it feels more like an alternate universe take than the definitive record.

10. TIL FURTHER NOTICE — Travis Scott feat. James Blake and 21 Savage

It sits on UTOPIA and thrives on slow-burn atmosphere instead of radio urgency, so it rewards patience and repeat listens more than casual shuffle play.

11. COFFEE BEAN — Travis Scott

It closed ASTROWORLD with a stripped, reflective tone that cut against the album’s big-theme-park spectacle and focused more on his high-profile relationship at that time.

12. Whole Lotta Lovin’ — Mustard & Travis Scott

It leans into a club-ready, left-field lane as a standalone Mustard collab single, so it sits outside the usual Travis Scott album canon that fans cite first.

13. MAFIA — Travis Scott

This one dropped in the ESCAPE PLAN / MAFIA two-pack. Unlike the A-side, “MAFIA” boasts a slower, moodier build that’s every bit worth the listen.

14. XX — Lex Luger feat. Travis Scott

It traces back to 2012-era Scott, which places it far before the mainstream breakthrough years and makes it one of those early tracks fans dig up after they already know the big albums.

15. Quintana — Travis Scott feat. Wale

It lands in the Owl Pharaoh window, connecting Scott's early tape identity with a high-profile co-sign, which makes it a deep cut that still signals how serious his trajectory looked even then.