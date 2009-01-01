Image Image Credit Michael Dajour Image Alt Tabytha Gonzalez, Raquel Willis, Chastity Moore and Asia Snowden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Trans Visibility Day, also known as International Transgender Day of Visibility, is firmly celebrated every March 31. This day recognizes and honors the lives and significant contributions of transgender and non-binary individuals worldwide. All while boldly raising awareness about the discrimination and challenges they face.

Founded in 2009 by Rachel Crandall-Crocker, a committed transgender activist from Michigan, the annual event aims to celebrate the vibrant lives of transgender individuals rather than primarily mourning their deaths, as is the focus of Transgender Day of Remembrance. Trans Visibility Day serves as a reminder to uplift and champion the diversity and resilience of the transgender community.

Every day we walk out into the world, we may face discrimination. Trans Visibility Day provides an opportunity for our trans peers to be appreciated, acknowledging how they too often experience things like intense stares, intrusive questions, disrespectful comments and misgendering.

It warms my heart to receive messages or social media posts from my family, friends and genuine supporters expressing love and appreciation for the woman I am. Transitioning into womanhood is never an easy road to drive on. I'm glad I can be an example for young trans girls, boys and non-binaries. Growing up, I would be confused about who I was. There were no shows like “POSE” on our TV screens. I was too young to be on Instagram and couldn't see media influencers like Amiyah Scott. Trans visibility allows people to learn that everyone transitions differently. There is no perfect size, shape or way to transition. It's not about being the ideal woman or man. It's about your true, authentic self.

In earlier years, trans people experienced very little representation but could never be invisible. Tracey Norman was the first Black trans woman to achieve prominence in the fashion industry in the 1970s. In today's generation, Brian Michael Smith was the first openly trans man of color to secure a prominent role in a television network series (“9-1-1"). In the model world, Alex Consani was the first trans woman to win Model of the Year, walking for major brands like Chanel, Stella McCartney and Victoria's Secret. In sports, Chris Mosier was the first transgender athlete to represent the U.S. in an international competition.

These trailblazers continue to carve out space in industries that once excluded trans voices, proving that visibility is both powerful and necessary. Raquel Willis, recently honored as a Time Woman of the Year, exemplifies this in her work as an activist and author. Her appearance on “FemQueen Crazy Sexy Cool” highlighted not only her personal journey but also the collective fight for trans liberation. Sharing insights from her memoir, The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation, and reflecting on her role in major trans rights movements, Willis’ presence underscores the significance of representation. When trans voices are amplified, they become undeniable — challenging societal norms, shifting conversations and paving the way for future generations.

In today's climate, politicians are doing their best to erase trans existence. We need to be visibly trans in these spaces to show that our presence is undeniable and cannot be nonexistent. So, on March 31, show love and appreciation for your trans peers. Don't let it just be a single day. Show up for our trans peers every day.