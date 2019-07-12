Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Alemeda Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Anthony Tiffith's Top Dawg Entertainment continues to grow and evolve. On Friday (Sept. 20), the California-based record label announced its new partnership with rising R&B and pop star Alemeda. Additionally, the Arizona-raised talent christened her debut with an EP titled FK IT, which was released in conjunction with Warner Records and contained eight genre-bending tracks for fans to enjoy.

One immediate standout from the new project is the opener, "I hate your face," a Chris Greatti-produced statement of angst and frustration on wax. "I hate you, I hate your face, I hate you a little more every day, go get a job, educate, your ignorance makes we wanna suffocate, toss out your prayers 'cause they're not coming through, and I'm not a hater, but I sure hate you," she sang on the grunge-inspired effort. The song's accompanying visual was directed by Carlos Acosta and showed her performing the avant-garde single in a cozy residence with a band.

The Sudanese-Ethiopian singer-songwriter spoke on her background in an interview with Galore Magazine. "They were very different in many ways, but the biggest distinction would probably be the communities and their values," she said of her African origin and American upbringing. "Ethiopian culture is incredibly community-oriented and inclusive, whereas Arizona felt very isolating and secluded."

She also spoke about what helped her formulate her unique sound. "Growing up, I wasn’t allowed to listen to music for religious reasons; the only exposure I had to music was from the radio," she explained. "I would sneak my family’s clock radio into my room when they were asleep so I could listen, and that’s how I discovered artists like Coldplay and whatever was on the top hits in the early 2000s. That time period really shaped my taste today."

Check out Alemeda's FK IT EP below.