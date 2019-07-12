Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images, and Andrew Chin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Schoolboy Q performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Doechii performs at the Roskilde Festival at Dyrskuepladsen on July 4, 2025 in Roskilde, Denmark, and Singer SZA performs on stage during her 'The SOS North American Tour' at Rogers Arena on March 19, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Over the past decade, few record labels or collectives have pushed the culture of Hip Hop forward, while producing quality material quite like Top Dawg Entertainment. Founded by Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith in 2004, the label has established itself as one of rap’s biggest brands, known for rolling out critically acclaimed bodies of work, while staying true to their core values.

The music may be the label’s bread and butter, as well as the driving force behind its longevity. However, TDE has also made waves for the riveting visuals created in support of its artists’ biggest hits. Working with a slew of directors and creatives including Dave Free, APLUSFILMZ, Jack Begert, and The Little Homies; TDE’s stable of talent have been responsible for some of the definitive clips of this era and have restored the belief that music videos truly matter.

In light of Top Dawg Entertainment’s reputation for unveiling captivating shorts that entertain and provoke thought, REVOLT highlighted 12 of the label’s most memorable visuals. Check them out below.

1. Ronnie Drake by Isaiah Rashad featuring SZA

Isaiah Rashad recruits Fredo Tovar and Scott Fleishman to bring the visual for this Cilvia Demo cut to life, which finds Rashad in his natural habitat: Chattanooga, Tennessee. Shot in black and white, the video has all the trappings of southern comfort with soul food, broken down vehicles and back-roads all prevalent in the slums of the lyricist’s stomping grounds. From Rashad nurturing his infant child to co-star SZA cruising through the town on a bike, each scene in the vid promotes the simpler joys of life and embodies the spirit of those dwelling below the Mason-Dixon.

2. Man of the Year by ScHoolboy Q

Palm trees and waterfalls are aplenty in the accompanying visual for Schoolboy Q’s Oxymoron single, which finds the Hoover crip lounging on beaches and cruising the mainland amid a plethora of eye candy. Directed by Fred Tovar, Scott Fleishman and Dave Free (of The Little Homies), the video — which concludes with an epic bonfire — captures Q basking in the scenery while exploring his surroundings.

3. Anxiety by Doechii

One of TDE’s finest, Doechii, has an absolute talent for storytelling in her music, crafting songs that people can dance to and relate to at the same time. So, naturally, her visuals are always on point too. “Anxiety,” although originally released in 2019 on YouTube, truly got its chance to shine when it started going viral on TikTok in 2025. The music video has a little bit of everything, from dancing in the street to elephants.

4. Snooze by SZA

The lineup of stars featured in the “Snooze” video is legendary. Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Young Mazino, and Woody McClain are all featured in various relationship quarrels with the star. Plus, there’s a bonus snap-back wearing robot that gets a steamy dance. It was cool, but different, and very on-brand for SZA’s usual vibe.

5. Studio by ScHoolboy Q featuring BJ the Chicago Kid

Viewers get a glimpse into Schoolboy Q’s creative process in this Jerome D-directed visual for his Grammy-nominated single “Studio.” The video begins with Q video-chatting with a scantily clad hottie, who shows off her curves in a persuasive manner to coax the TDE rapper out of the booth and into her clutches. Featuring BJ the Chicago Kid, who reps his hometown in a Chicago Blackhawks jersey, the video fixates on the sacrifices that come with life as an entertainer and the temptations that come along with the terrain.

6. DENIAL IS A RIVER by Doechii

This song was how Doechii told the story of her career growth, and let’s say some parts of it weren’t pretty. With an intro from Issa Rae, a reference to Wendy Williams, and a whole lot of drama, the visual had no choice but to do something out of the box. In an entertainming homage to sitcoms, the TDE star takes us through “What's been goin' on” in her personal and public life.

7. The Weekend by SZA

Solange Knowles is the visionary behind this accompanying piece for SZA’s breakout single from her Ctrl album, which matches the seductive with the elegant. Dancing on a balcony of an ivory tower, a parking garage, and garden; SZA dives into her performance art with unbridled passion, gliding across each setting with the nimble grace of a ballerina.

8. King’s Dead by Jay Rock featuring Kendrick Lamar and Future

Pandemonium runs rampant as Future, Jay Rock, and his former TDE labelmate Kendrick Lamar flex their corporate ties in this rambunctious short. Opening with Lamar and Rock reporting live from the comfort of a palm tree, the visual places the TDE brethren and Future atop various skyscrapers throughout the city, as Free and Begert toy with the camera angles. However, the video’s most memorable scenes involve Lamar, who assumes the role of a madman who’s directing traffic with the twirl of a hand, while creating chaos and anarchy.

9. D'Evils by SiR

Karena Evans helms the camera for this serene visual in support of SiR’s single from his debut studio album, November. Set on the island of Jamaica, the clip finds the TDE signee partaking in the finest herbs while spending quality time with his significant other. Partly shot using 35-mm film, Evans’ visual encapsulates the essence and culture of the locals — both young and old — and provides the perfect backdrop for SiR’s ode to the good life.

10. Win by Jay Rock

A group of musicians clad in TDE baseball jerseys let the trumpets blow in this music video promoting Jay Rock’s single from his Redemption album. Directed by Meyers and Free, the vid presents Jay Rock in a tuxedo, white-beater, and various other looks while flanked by running-mate Lamar. Surrounded by eye candy, stars, and flaring flames, this celebratory affair includes guest appearances by key members of the TDE camp.

11. Kill Bill by SZA

In a beautiful homage to the Kill Bill franchise, including a Vivica A. Fox cameo, SZA equips herself with samurai swords and a broken heart to match. “I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone,” is a chorus that definitely warrants a video like this. We can’t deny that, with the direction of Christian Breslauer and her proven acting chops, she played the role of The Bride well!