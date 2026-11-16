Image Image Credit Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tinashe attends the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Tinashe earned her first two Grammy nominations for “Too Easy” in Best Dance Pop Recording and “Melatonin” in Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

During a recent interview, the singer revealed she'd stopped expecting a Recording Academy recognition and was thinking more about starting a family.

Following the announcement, Tinashe celebrated the full-circle moment by returning to an old post on X with “Omg finallyyyyyy.”

Maybe Tinashe can finally change that phone wallpaper — assuming she hasn't already.

On Monday (Nov. 16), the singer received her first two Grammy nominations, and her reaction was everything you'd expect from someone who has spent years dreaming about this moment. “B**chhhhhhhhhhh my first ever Grammy noms and I got [two] !!!! Wtfffffffff [loudly crying face emojis],” she wrote on X.

The news comes just weeks after Tinashe admitted she had stopped holding out hope for that award. During an October episode of "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele," the host asked her about her biggest dream. After discussing her desire to eventually have a family, she brought up another ambition she'd seemingly put behind her. “I've never even been nominated. It's okay. I gave it up. It's fine. So, now I've moved on to family and children,” she explained.

Thiele was visibly surprised, especially when he learned that her viral 2024 hit “Nasty” had been overlooked by the Recording Academy. He argued that the track deserved recognition, a sentiment the Kentucky native agreed with.

Tinashe revisits her seven-year Grammy Award promise

And about that phone wallpaper mentioned earlier? There's a whole story behind it. In a March 2021 post on X, Tinashe wrote, “I’ve waited my whole life to be recognized by the Grammys in any way. It has literally been my [No. 1] goal. I literally had a Grammy as my lock screen for 7 years and promised myself I wouldn’t change it until I won one.”

Following Monday's announcement, she revisited the old post with a meaningful response: “Omg finallyyyyyy.”

Her song “Too Easy” earned a nod for Best Dance Pop Recording, while “Melatonin” landed in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category. In the first category, she'll compete against Zara Larsson's “Blue Moon,” Madonna's “Danceteria,” RAYE's “Life Boat” and Slayyyter's “DANCE...” Meanwhile, “Melatonin” faces Fred again.. and Jamie T's “Lights Burn Dimmer,” Madonna's “I Feel So Free,” Slayyyter's “CRANK,” Tame Impala's “My Old Ways” and underscores' “Music.”

Tinashe's 'Popstar' debuted in the Billboard 200 Top 10

This recognition adds to an already significant year for the 33-year-old. Her eighth studio album, Popstar, arrived Sept. 25 through Tinashe Music, Nice Life Recording Company and Atlantic Records. The 16-track project features both Grammy-nominated songs and continues the musical direction she explored on BB/ANG3L and Quantum Baby.

The release also delivered a personal chart record. According to Billboard, the body of work debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, giving Tinashe her first Top 10 album and surpassing the No. 17 peak of her 2014 debut, Aquarius.

With both nominations secured, the next question is whether she'll walk away with a trophy when the winners are announced. Regardless, we are incredibly proud of Tinashe!