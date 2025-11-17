Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tina Knowles Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sydney Hardeman, a Beyoncé fan who went viral for her stunned reaction to the singer’s 2018 Coachella headlining performance, has died at age 25. Her mother, Jamie Hardeman, confirmed to TMZ that she took her own life on Nov. 8. A GoFundMe page created in her honor states that donations will go toward minority scholarships and suicide-prevention initiatives.

“Lean on your village,” Jamie expressed in a statement. “Sometimes, you just need to be vulnerable to the people around you so they can help you. Parents are here to support you. It’s okay to be down; it’s normal. You haven't gotten to the good part yet. Please keep going.”

Saturday (Nov. 15), Tina Knowles shared a heartfelt Instagram caption regarding the tragedy. “So sad to hear the news that this angel has gone to be with the Lord,” she wrote alongside footage of Sydney. “My love goes out to her family and friends, and all the beehive members that knew and loved her... I didn’t know her personally, but I feel real sadness today at the loss of this young, beautiful woman.”

Sydney, from Dallas, Texas, became widely recognized after her reaction appeared in 2019’s HOMECOMING: A Film by Beyoncé. In a BuzzFeed News interview, she spoke about being a Beyoncé fan since age 13 and recalled anticipating that she might appear in the documentary because the camera was focused on her during the performance.

The Hardeman family shares details on Sydney’s final years

Her family told TMZ that Sydney had been engaged and was planning to marry in April 2026. She previously worked as a flight instructor in Texas and played basketball through college.

They also recalled how Sydney traveled from Texas to California to attend Beyoncé’s Coachella set, arriving early and waiting 12 hours at the barricade to secure a front-row spot.



In the years that followed, her family said Sydney experienced periods of grief after losing her grandfather. They encouraged her to seek counseling, but she ultimately canceled her appointments.

If you or a loved one is facing a mental health crisis, substance use concerns, or needs someone to talk to, reach out 24/7 at 988 (call or text) or 988lifeline.org.