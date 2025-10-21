Image Image Credit Monica Schipper/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Eminem, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg show support during Dr. Dre’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honor Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In Hip Hop, few things feel more powerful than a compliment. Giving flowers (publicly or sincerely) hits different in a genre built on confidence, competition, and one-upmanship. When rappers pause to praise each other, especially those they’ve once sparred with, it becomes more than a soundbite. It’s a statement about growth and love for the craft.

That’s what makes these moments so unforgettable: They remind fans that rap’s biggest voices are also very much human. Each show of respect reshapes how we see rivalry itself and effectively turns conflict into connection.

Hip Hop has always rewarded confidence, but humility is what lasts. These nine moments capture artists who traded ego for empathy, competition for connection, and disses for dialogue. When they chose to give flowers in public, they reminded everyone that unity can be just as legendary as a feud.

1. Nas praises JAY-Z after their feud

After years of trading blows on “Ether” and “Takeover,” Nas eventually offered his former rival one of the sincerest nods in rap history. Reflecting on JAY-Z’s influence, he told Peter Rosenberg, “Hip Hop has to thank God for [him]… He is one of the only ones out of the whole community that we grew up in, from the Run DMC days, who’s taken this s**t very seriously musically and business-wise.” The quote cemented a full-circle peace between two of rap’s greatest minds.

2. J. Cole extends olive branch to Kendrick Lamar at Dreamville

During his Dreamville Festival set, J. Cole publicly apologized to his Compton peer after their brief lyrical clash. He told the crowd, “How many people think Kendrick Lamar is one of the greatest motherf**kers to ever touch a f**king microphone? … As do I.” Calling his own diss, “7 Minute Drill,” “the lamest, goofiest s**t,” Cole announced he’d remove it from streaming, turning a viral feud into a moment of accountability and admiration.

3. Drake shows love to Meek Mill on stage

When Drake joined Meek Mill on stage during the “Motivation Tour” stop in Los Angeles, he turned their former feud into a moment of respect. “Make some noise for this motherf**kin’ man right here... You definitely had the best comeback of all time,” Drake told the crowd. Reflecting on their history, he added, “Sometimes you gotta come together and get it together... Now I’m back on stage with my brother and we’re getting money together.”

4. Fat Joe and 50 Cent reflect on their rivalry

Looking back on their early-2000s feud, both rappers have since shown mutual respect. “I had the persona of New York Suge Knight… People feared Fat Joe and the Terror Squad in that way,” Fat Joe told Cam Capone News. “So, for [50 Cent] talking about Fat Joe in the same city? ... The funeral homes was making bids.” 50 later admitted to Rolling Stone, “I was buggin’… Fat Joe’s the kind of guy you want to be friends with because he’s loyal to a default.”

5. Gucci Mane reflects on Jeezy’s growth

During a sit-down on “The Breakfast Club,” Gucci Mane revisited his historic VERZUZ with Jeezy and offered rare praise for his one-time rival, who surprisingly used a tense moment during said livestream to push peace. “In hindsight, I respect the way he did what he said… What he said made sense,” Gucci explained. “At that moment, I wasn’t thinking like, ‘I’m happy he said that…’ but when I look back on it, I’m like, that was smart. That was deep.” Guwop also shared these sentiments in a “Big Facts” interview.

6. Kid Cudi on reconciling with Kanye West

After years of public conflict, Kid Cudi revealed to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that Kanye West offered a sincere apology. “This is someone who is my brother… who came into my life, and championed me,” Cudi said. “He’s learning and he’s growing… The reason why we became cool again is because he apologized to me, and it was sincere. Kanye does not apologize to anybody.” It marked a rare, heartfelt moment of forgiveness in Hip Hop.

7. Common squashes beef with Drake after a heated battle

After trading barbs on “Sweet” and “Stay Schemin,” Common revealed on “Drink Champs” that Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, helped them make peace. “I eventually saw Drake face to face… His father was there and was like, ‘Y’all need to squash this.’” Common said that moment shifted everything: “We had a talk, we had a conversation. It was a face-to-face, man-to-man, a positive thing… I’ve learned to respect him even more. I already thought he was a talented guy.”

8. City Girls make peace with Nicki Minaj

After years of tension fueled by resurfaced tweets and “Team Cardi” comments, Nicki Minaj and the City Girls publicly buried the hatchet. “Just had a great convo with [JT] and [Yung Miami]. Let’s move on and make new memories, y’all,” Nicki tweeted. Reflecting later, Yung Miami said she learned to “stop trolling… Be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.” The truce marked a rare moment of mutual grace among rap’s leading women.

9. Snoop Dogg and Eminem find common ground after conflict

After tension sparked by Snoop’s remark that Eminem wasn’t in his Top 10, fans feared the worst following Em’s “Zeus” and Snoop’s immediate response. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed, and Snoop took accountability. “We’re still friends,” Snoop told Andy Cohen. “He said what he said, and I respect that… It’s family business.” Eminem later added, “When that thing happened with Dre — the brain aneurysm — we were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid as hell to be feuding right now.’” The pair reunited at the Super Bowl and on wax.