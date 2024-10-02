Image Image Credit Douglas Sacha/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Police car Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Oct. 2), USA Today reported that Terryon Ishmael Thomas, a 20-year-old known on TikTok as Mr. Prada 456, was arrested in connection with the killing of William Nicholas Abraham, a 69-year-old therapist and life coach. The case began when Abraham's body was discovered on Sunday (Sept. 29), wrapped in a tarp along a highway near Tangipahoa Parish, LA, 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge. The sheriff's office stated that the body was partially hidden along the road. A coroner later determined that Abraham died as a result of blunt force trauma, making his death a homicide.

The investigation took a turn when law enforcement attempted to stop a black Lincoln MKZ 50 miles southwest of where Abraham's body was found. The vehicle's license plate indicated it had been stolen. During the attempted traffic stop, the driver backed into the police unit and fled before crashing at an unknown location. Through a photo lineup, an officer identified Thomas as the wanted individual.

Thomas, originally from Newellton in northern Tensas Parish, was arrested in Dallas, TX, on Tuesday (Oct. 1). He faces charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. As of this article, he is in custody without bond.

The motive for Abraham's killing remains unclear, and it's unknown whether Thomas and Abraham had any prior connection. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office released photos of Thomas as a person of interest to the public on Monday (Sept. 30). Anyone with additional information regarding the matter can contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa.

Thomas' TikTok page has over 3.9 million followers and 23 million likes, with a profile picture that shows his face with black X’s crossed over his eyes and mouth. His most recent post, uploaded over the past weekend, featured him lifting weights to a Katy Perry song.