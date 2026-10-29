Image Image Credit Kevin C. Cox/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Heiress Harris, daughter of T.I., performs the national anthem before game six of the 2026 WNBA Finals in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Heiress Harris is the 10-year-old daughter of veteran Hip Hop artist T.I. and R&B singer Tiny Harris, and she's already following in her famous parents' musical footsteps.

Heiress has been building her own music career through live performances and original releases, with dreams of joining a global girl group or becoming a solo artist.

Her powerful rendition of the national anthem during the 2026 WNBA Finals showcased her impressive vocal abilities and earned praise from viewers online.

Heiress Harris took center court on Thursday (Oct. 29) to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Atlanta's State Farm Arena before the Atlanta Dream faced the Golden State Valkyries.

The 10-year-old wore a sparkling blue jacket for the performance, which quickly drew praise on social media. WSB-TV sports reporter Alison Mastrangelo shared a video from the arena and called her rendition "absolutely incredible," adding, "She is sooo talented." Another viewer wrote on X, "Heiress singing that national anthem got me feeling like a proud auntie!"

Music has been a major part of the 2026 WNBA Finals, and Heiress was not the first person in her family to join the festivities. Her dad, T.I., previously performed with Quavo during halftime of Game 3. His song "LET 'EM KNOW" also served as the soundtrack for the Dream's pregame hype video. Atlanta rapper Big Boi performed at Game 4, while T-Pain handled Game 6 halftime duties.

The young singer's viral appearance came before a decisive matchup for both teams. Golden State entered Thursday leading the best-of-seven series 3-2, but Atlanta won Game 6, 80-69, to force a winner-take-all meeting Saturday (Oct. 31) in San Francisco.

Heiress Harris is making music on her own terms

Heiress already has several performances on her résumé. On Oct. 21, actress Marsai Martin introduced her at the Culture's Coldest Icon Honors in Atlanta, where she sang Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All." She also performed the national anthem at ATL Fight Fest in May and released the single "In the Wind" in March.

In a June interview with CBS News Atlanta, Tiny Harris' mini-me shared what she hopes to accomplish as an artist. "I want to either be in a global girl group or I want to be a soloist," she said. Her next scheduled national anthem performance is at Tuskegee University's homecoming football game on Nov. 7. The university also announced that T.I. will lead the homecoming parade and perform with its marching band at halftime.