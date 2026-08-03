Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Tiny Harris and T.I. attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

T.I. and Tiny renewed their vows in Jamaica during a ceremony marking 16 years of marriage.

The celebration included their children, close friends and Tiny's fellow Xscape members, with MAJOR performing as Tiny walked down the aisle.

The couple began dating in 2001 and married in 2010, building a blended family of seven children over the years.

Sixteen years after saying "I do," T.I. and Tiny proved they're still writing new chapters in their love story.

The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by renewing their vows during a romantic ceremony in Jamaica on Saturday (Aug. 1), surrounded by their children, family members and some of their closest friends. Tiny, whose real name is Tameka Cottle-Harris, took to Instagram to share moments from the celebration, giving fans a look inside the intimate evening.

The video showed the singer-songwriter making her way down the aisle in a strapless white lace corset gown while carrying a bouquet. Waiting at the altar was T.I., born Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., dressed in a white silk shirt and matching trousers. After exchanging vows once again, the pair sealed the moment with a kiss as fireworks lit up the night sky.

Tiny accompanied the social media clip with a heartfelt caption thanking her husband for making the celebration happen. "Yesterday was so amazing! Thank you, thank you, baby, for giving me my Sweet 16 renewal that I wanted. Our wedding 16 years ago will go down in history as one of the most lit weddings ever!! Iykyk. It was so nice we had to do it twice. God is so good to me! I'm so grateful for all my blessings. Our children, our family and lots of our closest, dearest friends came to Jamaica to celebrate our Sweet 16. #BlackLove #BlackVendors," she wrote.

The “Understanding” hitmaker also gave a series of shout-outs to everyone who helped bring the event together, including singer MAJOR, whom she thanked for "singing me down the aisle so beautifully," along with her stylist, designer and family members who helped organize the celebration on short notice.

Before sharing footage from the vow renewal, Tiny posted a video montage looking back on her relationship with the rapper through the years. In that anniversary tribute, she wrote, "Happy Sweet 16 Mr. Him @tip. So happy to celebrate our love and COMMITMENT. You still love on me like we just fell in love. Thank you for caring enough to be the amazing man you are today. #HappySweet16."

Kandi Burruss, MAJOR and more celebrate T.I. and Tiny's vow renewal

The ceremony brought together several familiar faces, including fellow Xscape members Kandi Burruss and Tamika Scott.

MAJOR later shared photos and videos from the celebration on Instagram, writing, "LOVE wins again… Congrats, T.I. and Tiny!" He also revealed he performed "Why I Love You" as Tiny walked down the aisle before debuting new music for the couple during the reception. Burruss reflected on witnessing the emotional moment as well, writing, "Seeing my sis @majorgirl and @tip say their vows again really made my heart smile! It was such a beautiful night! Congratulations again and again! Love y'all!"

T.I. and Tiny first started dating in 2001 before tying the knot in Miami in 2010. Over the years, they've built a blended family of seven children: Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress. More than two decades after their relationship began, the couple's latest walk down the aisle served as another reminder of the bond they've continued to nurture through the years.