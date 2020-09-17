Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kandi Burruss Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kandi Burruss is proving — once again — that her hustle hits differently. The decorated songwriter, reality TV icon and all-around mogul just pulled off one of the biggest flexes of her career: “Othello,” the Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal-led Broadway revival she co-produced with husband Todd Tucker, just made theater history. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show raked in a record-breaking $2.8 million in a single week during previews, officially making it the highest-grossing play in Broadway history.

Let that sink in: A Black woman from Atlanta who came up writing hits for TLC and performing with Xscape is now behind one of the most successful Broadway plays of all time. “This isn’t another Shakespearean production,” Burress told WayMaker Journal. “It’s starring Denzel Washington. It’s set in 2028. The clothes are modern. The delivery feels real and passionate. You can see yourself in it — even though they’re still using Shakespeare’s words.”

It’s a production that feels real, raw and rooted in now, and it’s part of a much bigger vision. “In the opportunities that I get, I’m always trying to elevate and make way for more [opportunities] for people like myself. For Black people, people of color and women,” she explained. “We had people coming to New York to see a show [who’d never been to Broadway before] ... We’re not just waiting for the people who already go to shows. We’re making our shows the destination.”

How Kandi Burruss became a power player on Broadway

This isn’t her first Broadway win, either. Burruss and Tucker got their start in the space with “Thoughts of a Colored Man” in 2021, followed by the revival of “The Piano Lesson” (starring Denzel’s son, John David Washington) and “The Wiz,” which made its way back to Broadway in 2024. “Othello” is only the latest move that added an exclamation point on her evolution from R&B singer/songwriter to reality TV mainstay to certified executive producer with real power.

“I used to read financial books as a teenager,” she revealed. “I bought my first house at 19. I was living like a [grown person], so I had to figure out how to maintain it.” That mindset was never just about money — it was about freedom, ownership and longevity. Those same principles have shown up in businesses past and present, including her restaurants (Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood), adult toy line (Bedroom Kandi), baby brand (Raising Ace), cosmetics line (Kandi Koated) and multiple entertainment productions, including "The Pass" on Peacock and the revival of her wild, sexy stage tour, "Welcome to the Dungeon."

Kandi Burruss has her eyes on the EGOT

Burruss has her eyes on achieving EGOT status, already holding a Grammy and nominations for both an Emmy and a Tony. “My overall dream,” she confirmed. “So, it’s not like I’m stopping there. I’m gonna continue to put in the work until I get my ultimate goal.”

Accolades aside, every decision is made to help shift the culture. “People ask, ‘How did you end up on Broadway?’” she recalled. “But the truth is, this was the dream before the dream.” Inspired by Queen Latifah’s multi-hyphenate dominance, Kandi realized early that she didn’t have to be boxed into one lane. She could build her own highway.

Now, she’s building more than that. She’s creating new doors, new spaces, new standards. “Every time somebody laughs at your dream,” she said, “just be like, ‘Okay. Watch.’”