Key Takeaways:

The Weeknd delivered a cinematic, career-spanning set in the DMV, blending moody deep cuts with euphoric stadium hits.

The Canadian star was preceded by performances from Mike Dean and Playboy Carti.

Ultimately, fans were treated to what felt like a celebratory farewell to “The Weeknd” persona.

For fans trekking to the DMV’s Northwest Stadium, the journey to see The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” felt like a pilgrimage. Whether you battled beltway traffic or braved the Metro-to-mile walk, the payoff arrived just before sunset: A dazzling, dystopian opera of sound, synth, and starlight that felt like a grand send-off for an era.

Producer Mike Dean opened with his signature analog synthscapes, cloaked in shadows, setting the tone for the evening’s apocalyptic aesthetic. Playboi Carti followed, bringing high energy but, noticeably, mixed reviews — especially for fans who might’ve preferred KAYTRANADA (as seen at select Canadian dates). Still, Carti’s surprise return during The Weeknd’s set for “Timeless” and “Rather Lie” earned well-deserved cheers, and their chemistry made up for any arguable missteps.

Then came the main event.

Emerging amid crimson-robed dancers and a towering golden robot sculpture, Abel Tesfaye — masked, regal, theatrical — opened with “The Abyss,” evoking both heaven and loss. His voice soared through a wrecked skyline of scorched skyscrapers, cloaked in fog and flame. Slowly peeling off his mask, he revealed not just a face, but a grin — the first signal that this wouldn’t be all doom and gloom.

Spanning a countless number of songs, the setlist pulled from across Tesfaye’s catalog: The grimy allure of Trilogy, the deep cuts of Kiss Land, the glossy sheen of Starboy, and the emotional weight of After Hours and Dawn FM. Standouts like “Out of Time,” “I Was Never There,” and “Call Out My Name” turned the stadium into an intimate confessional. By the time he hit “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights,” the show was full-on euphoria, with synchronized bracelets, towering flames, and tens of thousands dancing in unison.

From “Starboy” to “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd delivered hit after hit

Despite the grandeur, there were no real costume changes and no theatrics for theatrics’ sake. The Weeknd relied on scale, sound, and sincerity. He declared his love for the area and weaved a few shoutouts throughout. It’s the kind of affection you’d expect from a performer on a victory lap... or a farewell.

With Hurry Up Tomorrow possibly marking his final release as The Weeknd, this tour feels like a moment of transition. If this was D.C.’s last time seeing him under that name, he made it count.

Getting there might’ve been a bit of a headache, but from the first flicker of light to the final synth burst of “Moth to a Flame,” The Weeknd delivered a cinematic, career-spanning, crowd-loving spectacle. Whatever his name becomes, the artist who lit up Northwest Stadium definitely won’t be fading out anytime soon.