Today (Feb. 22), The Weeknd unveiled a new visual for "Popular," his collaboration with Madonna and Playboi Carti. The track, which the Canadian star co-produced with Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, and Tommy Rush, told the story of a woman who would do anything for fame.

"Beggin' on her knees to be popular, that's her dream, to be popular, kill anyone to be popular, sell her soul to be popular, just to be popular, everybody scream 'cause she popular, she mainstream 'cause she popular, never be free 'cause she popular..."

The video for the groovy offering was directed by Cliqua. In the clip, The Weeknd lived it up in and around a massive estate before Madonna performed in a high-rise residence overlooking the city. A fashionably dressed Carti appeared near the end with a love interest in the backseat of a Maybach SUV.

"Popular" was taken from the HBO series "The Idol," an American drama that was created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim. The XO head honcho also starred in the show alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, and more.

"It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous," The Weeknd explained to Variety about the series and what he wants viewers to take away from it. "You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know. But of course, I’ve been very fortunate to have people around me that I’ve known almost my entire life, which is important, and is a gift."

He continued, "Nothing is worse than a yes-man, especially when you have a bunch of yes-men around you. And when you see a character like [Adams' Nikki Katz], who’s not a yes-man, she might seem like a bad person, but then you kind of like her for being honest. So it’s a very complicated situation for [Depp’s Jocelyn]."

Check out "Popular" below.