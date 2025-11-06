Image Image Credit Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images. Image Alt Vince Staples speaks onstage during “The Vince Staples Show” Season 2 NYC Tastemaker Screening Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Vince Staples hosted a packed screening in New York City to mark the return of his Netflix series, “The Vince Staples Show.”

Season 2 introduces six new episodes that blend surreal storytelling with Staples’ signature humor.

Viewers are already sharing reactions online, with some expressing hopes for a third season.

The wait for Season 2 of “The Vince Staples Show” is finally over! The comedy returned to Netflix with six new mishaps, comedy and drama-filled episodes at midnight on Thursday (Nov. 6). To celebrate the return of the hit series, Vince Staples hosted a star-studded screening on Tuesday (Nov. 4) at New York City’s Crosby Street Hotel, where fans and industry peers showed up in full force.

The event brought out co-stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, who plays his mother Anita Staples, Kareem J. Grimes, who portrays Uncle Mike, and a slew of other familiar faces like Ebro Darden, Dave East, Corey “Blacksmith” Smyth and more. This season, the “Corporate Thuggin’” rapper’s character wrestles with grief and his past, all while navigating chaos following the passing of a relative.

The trailer revealed eerie previews of Vince staring death in the face, navigating messy situations, and somehow still lightening the most precarious of situations with the dark humor that made the series a hit with viewers.

Early fan reactions to Season 2 of “The Vince Staples Show” on Netflix

The audience was already expressing excitement for the next chapter in Vince’s story and praising the cast less than 24 hours after the six new episodes dropped. A reaction on X read, “I’m just one episode into ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Season 2, and I already know Netflix better renew this thing ASAP.” “[I’m watching] ‘[The] Vince Staples Show’ Episode 1 [and] I’m already dying laughing,” another X user tweeted. A third supporter wrote, “‘The Vince Staples Show’ is funny as hell. Six episodes aren’t enough.”

A fourth individual gave Hollywood OG Calloway her flowers for delivering more laughs in Season 2. That person tweeted, “Vanessa Bell Calloway got me in STITCHES in this new season of ‘The Vince Staples Show.’” Another fan remarked, “‘The Vince Staples Show’ Season 2 [is] just as funny as I remember Season 1 being.” The series debuted in February 2024 with five episodes. It became an instant classic among fans and a hit program for Netflix.

Some people also tuned in just for the eye candy. As stated by one person, “The break in ‘The Vince Staples Show’ almost made me forget how fine Naté Jones is.” The actress portrays Vince’s sister, Bri. With a packed screening and fans already demanding more, Season 2 of “The Vince Staples Show” is proving to be another hit. Whether you’re here for the laughs, the chaos or the cast, Vince’s world is one worth watching.