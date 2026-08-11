Image Image Credit Chad Salvador / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vic Mensa at the EBONY Power 100 Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 4, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

"The Vic Mensa Show" will premiere Aug. 26, introducing Vic Mensa’s new podcast to listeners.

The debut episode features Chance the Rapper, with other major guests to appear across upcoming installments.

The show explores the connection between music, writing, and politics through Mensa’s own creative lens.

Vic Mensa is the latest to join the rapper-to-podcaster pipeline. On Tuesday (Aug. 11), the Chicago lyricist and multidisciplinary artist shared the teaser for his upcoming podcast, “The Vic Mensa Show,” slated to launch on Aug. 26.

“You know I’ve done this like a million times and won a Webby for it,” he opened the nearly two-minute teaser, referring to his People’s Voice Winner honor for the “Orange Tree” series in May. “But I’m not sure where to take it next,” Mensa added, before being kidnapped and told that the world demands he start a podcast.

“You really think the world needs another man with a podcast mic?” he hilariously responded before going back and forth on the idea. Shortly after, the trailer cut to a few of his special guests, including Durand Bernarr, Lena Waithe, Aja Monet, and Van Lathan Jr., to name a few.

Chance the Rapper will notably appear on the debut episode, while Rapsody could be seen wiping tears from the “Down On My Luck” artist’s eyes in another excerpt of the series. While we wait, watch the teaser below and scroll down for more information on the show.

Why Vic Mensa started “The Vic Mensa Show” in his own words

For anyone who’s followed Mensa’s “Orange Tree” videos or caught his recent string of podcast appearances on Trevor Noah’s “What Now?” and Don Lemon’s YouTube show, his foray into the space probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise. The road that led him there, however, is a little more interesting.

“Music, culture and politics have always been intrinsically intertwined in my practice and in the larger tradition from which I emerge,” the Victor rapper told Billboard. “So much of my historical and political lens has derived its impetus from music, whether learning about Assata [Shakur] from Common, conflict diamonds from Lupe [Fiasco] and Kanye [West], or capitalism from Lauryn [Hill].”

“As I further unpeeled the ideas that Hip Hop introduced me to, the conversation expanded beyond song, finding its way into my writings in outlets like The New York Times and Time, and ultimately into my ‘Orange Tree’ series,” he went on to say. “From that evolution, ‘The Vic Mensa Show’ was born — a space to deepen the dialogue by involving artists, thinkers, loved ones and brilliant minds across mediums in the many discussions I’ve been holding about the human condition.”

From Joe Budden to “Drink Champs,” rappers continue to dominate podcasting

Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Vic Mensa speaks onstage during the Storytelling Across Music, Film & New Visual panel at Downright Austin on March 13, 2026, in Austin, Texas Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

We’re definitely curious to see what Mensa has up his sleeve come Aug. 26 and every Wednesday after that. After all, rappers have given us some of the biggest podcasts around, whether we’re talking Joe Budden’s multimillion-dollar show or N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs,” which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Part of what makes rappers so good at podcasting is that they’ve experienced life on both sides of fame, giving them no shortage of hilarious and downright insane stories about their peers, other celebrities, and fans. Plenty of others have obviously joined the bandwagon too, including Fat Joe and Jadakiss, Lil Yachty’s now-defunct “A Safe Place Podcast,” and “Let’s Rap About It,” which boasts a monster lineup of Jim Jones, Fabolous, Dave East, and Maino.