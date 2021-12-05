Image Image Credit Cesc Maymo/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Hogwarts robes Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Harry Potter series (whether we’re talking about the books or the films) contains one of the most iconic stories in pop culture — one that’s full of magic, friendship, rebellion and power. If you really break it down, a lot of the energy that drives Hogwarts, the fictional boarding school that Potter and other wizards and witches attended, also lives deep in Hip Hop. Every house at that school represents something we see in the culture: The fearless rebels, the strategic bosses, the lyrical minds, the loyal workhorses. Sound familiar?

So, we imagined what would happen if some of your favorite rappers were sorted into their rightful Hogwarts houses. Who’s got Gryffindor’s heart? Who’s as cunning as a Slytherin? Who’s walking around spitting Ravenclaw-level bars? And who’s repping Hufflepuff with that underdog hustle?

We couldn’t stop there. Once everybody’s repping their house colors, there’s only one thing left to do: Take it to the skies. For the uninitiated, the Quidditch Cup is the ultimate competition between the four Hogwarts houses — a fast-paced, high-flying wizard sport played on broomsticks that decides bragging rights for the school year.

With the trophy on the line, let’s put together the four houses and find out which squad would really walk away with the W. Brooms up.

Gryffindor: Courageous, bold and always ready for a fight

Image Image Credit Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images, Valentina Frugiuele/Contributor via Getty Images, Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images, Al Pereira/Contributor via Getty Images and Roger Kisby/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tupac Shakur, Megan Thee Stallion, DMX, Queen Latifah and Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gryffindor is all about bravery, conviction and standing tall in the face of peril — and these artists fit the mold perfectly. Tupac Shakur spoke truth to power, unafraid to challenge injustice even when it came at a personal cost. Megan Thee Stallion weathered industry and personal storms with poise and strength, never dimming her fire. DMX moved with raw, emotional fearlessness, unafraid to be vulnerable in a world that demanded he led with toughness. Queen Latifah broke boundaries early on, advocating for women and the Black community long before it was trendy. And Kendrick Lamar, with his thought-provoking lyricism and unwavering social commentary, shows the heart of a Gryffindor with every bar.

Slytherin: Ambitious, strategic and always playing chess

Image Image Credit Jon Super/Contributor via Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/Contributor via Getty Images, Raymond Boyd/Contributor via Getty Images, Mike Windle/Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JAY-Z, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Future and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Slytherins are known for their ambition, calculated moves and love of power — and this crew exemplifies that to the fullest. JAY-Z went from Marcy Projects to boardrooms, making billionaire moves with business wizardry. Nicki Minaj crafted a world where she reigns supreme, blending skill and image with brilliant precision. Future thrives on mystery and mood, a master manipulator of both sound and persona. 50 Cent built his empire on strategy, turning his hustle into marketing gold. And Drake? The ultimate shapeshifter — never out of place, always a few steps ahead of the curve and ready to dominate every lane he enters.

Ravenclaw: Intelligent, creative and in their own lane

Image Image Credit Gregg DeGuire/Contributor via Getty Images, Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images, Evan Agostini/Contributor via Getty Images, Chelsea Lauren/Contributor via Getty Images and Ray Tamarra/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt André 3000, Rapsody, Foxy Brown, Tyler, The Creator and Lupe Fiasco Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The Ravenclaw common room would be buzzing with ideas if these lyrical minds walked through. André 3000 exists in a creative galaxy of his own, never afraid to experiment. Rapsody treats her rhymes like literature, weaving social awareness with poetic elegance. Foxy Brown brought sharp wit and lyrical prowess to the game early on, setting a high bar for emcees who followed. Tyler, The Creator is a genre-defying innovator whose curiosity bleeds into every project. And Lupe Fiasco? A lyrical philosopher who could turn a double entendre into a literal dissertation.

Hufflepuff: Loyal, hard-working and always holding it down

Image Image Credit Astrid Stawiarz/Contributor via Getty Images, Bennett Raglin/BET/Contributor via Getty Images, Bennett Raglin/Contributor via Getty Images, Ray Tamarra/Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Wale and GloRilla Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

This house may not be flashy, but it’s filled with some of the realest in the game. J. Cole keeps things grounded and focused on the music and the message without chasing trends. Chance The Rapper wears his heart and his city on his sleeve, blending joy, faith and service in his craft. Big Sean is the resilient workhorse — always improving, always staying true. Wale puts in the work and wears his emotions openly, fighting for recognition while remaining devoted to his roots. And GloRilla brings grit, humility and hustle, pushing through doors with raw Memphis energy and authenticity.

So, who wins the Quidditch Cup?

In a tournament of brooms and beats, Slytherin would likely fly off with the Quidditch Cup. With JAY-Z as the calm, calculating captain, Nicki Minaj running plays with fearless flair and 50 Cent throwing elbows as an unstoppable Beater, this squad has the perfect combo of brains, brawn and bravado. Future would silently glide into position as Seeker, securing the win before the others even saw it coming, while Drake would charm fans mid-game with flashy finesse. It wouldn’t be the cleanest match, but it’d be the most entertaining — and at the end of the day, Slytherin wins by any means necessary.