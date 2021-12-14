Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt The Alchemist performing at Rolling Loud Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Few producers have built a catalog of collaborative albums as impactful and genre-defining as The Alchemist. With a sample-driven style that’s both gritty and cinematic, he’s become a go-to architect for rappers looking to lock into something timeless. And while solo outings like 1st Infantry and experimental beat tapes like Israeli Salad show his range behind the boards, it’s his full-length partnerships that form the backbone of his legacy.

From his early work with Dilated Peoples and Prodigy to later masterpieces alongside Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, Earl Sweatshirt, and Boldy James, Al turned the art of the duo (and sometimes trio) into a signature format. Each entry below represents a complete body of work — not scattered placements or compilation appearances, but front-to-back collaborations where Alchemist produces every track for one primary artist or a cohesive vocal unit.

That means you won’t find projects like This Thing of Ours, Flying High, or The Good Book series — excellent in their own right, but more producer showcases than true joint efforts. What you will find are 30 essential collaborations that highlight The Alchemist’s unmatched ability to bring out the best in his counterparts. And with more releases like Abi & Alan with Erykah Badu and Forensics with Yasiin Bey (also, that near-mythical collab with Vince Staples), the run is far from over.

1. Heavy Surveillance (with Dilated Peoples)

This nine-track promo release, credited as The Alchemist Presents and affiliated with Dilated Peoples, featured Al’s production over rare cuts, remixes, and unreleased material. With guest spots from Prodigy, Guru, Havoc, and Talib Kweli, it represented an underground snapshot of L.A. lyricism in a mixtape-style format.

2. The Antidote (with Fashawn)

Released as a warm-up to Boy Meets World, this 11-track mixtape found Fashawn rhyming over gritty, sample-rich Alchemist beats. Though brief, the project captured the energy of a hungry newcomer paired with a relatively seasoned producer, with features from Oh No, Roc C, Bravo, and Alchemist himself.

3. Return of the Mac (with Prodigy)

Originally intended as a mixtape, this soulful, Blaxploitation-sampled album marked a creative resurgence for Prodigy and a turning point in his partnership with The Alchemist. With tracks like “Stuck on You” and “Mac 10 Handle,” it delivered a cinematic, stripped-down sound that re-centered Prodigy post-G-Unit.

4. Covert Coup (with CurrenSy)

Originally planned as a retail EP, this 10-track mixtape paired CurrenSy’s smooth delivery with Alchemist’s smoky, psychedelic loops. With sharp cameos from Freddie Gibbs, Smoke DZA, Prodigy, and Fiend, it quickly became a cult favorite — and helped solidify CurrenSy’s bond with underground heads and blog-era loyalists.

5. No Idols (with Domo Genesis)

This Odd Future-era standout saw Domo Genesis sharpening his pen over Alchemist’s smoked-out, psychedelic production. With a stacked guest list including Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Action Bronson, and Tyler, the Creator, the mixtape became a cult favorite and remains one of the most cohesive releases from the OFWGKTA orbit.

6. Rare Chandeliers (with Action Bronson)

Action Bronson’s wit and weirdness met Alchemist’s dusty opulence on this cult-favorite mixtape. With appearances from ScHoolboy Q, Styles P, Roc Marciano, and Sean Price, the project blended raw lyricism with cinematic loops — and helped cement Bronson’s status as an underground heavyweight with major crossover appeal.

7. Albert Einstein (with Prodigy)

A dark, methodical follow-up to Return of the Mac, this album paired Prodigy’s cold street poetics with Alchemist’s cinematic approach. Features from Raekwon, Roc Marciano, and Domo Genesis added texture. The P=MC² Deluxe Edition tacked on four extra tracks, further expanding the album’s grimy, science-themed universe.

8. My 1st Chemistry Set (with Boldy James)

Boldy James’ debut full-length collaboration with The Alchemist set the tone for their creative partnership. Packed with sinister loops and appearances from Action Bronson, Vince Staples, and Earl Sweatshirt, the album found Boldy delivering deadpan precision across bleak narratives that critics hailed as sharp, haunting, and highly original.

9. Masterpiece Theatre (with Willie The Kid)

Inspired by crime dramas and Blaxploitation cinema, this seven-track EP found Willie the Kid gliding through eerie, noir-style production from Alchemist. From the brass-heavy “Opening Credits” to the laid-back menace of “Halal Tuna,” the project played like a stylish underworld vignette with razor-sharp bars and dark flair.

10. FASH-ionably Late (with Fashawn)

Released as a teaser ahead of The Ecology, this tightly wound EP showcased Fashawn's lyrical range over Alchemist’s soulful yet off-kilter production. Tracks like “Dreams” (with Evidence) and “Songs in F Major” balanced sharp introspection with ground-level realism, reaffirming their chemistry first heard on The Antidote.

11. The Carrollton Heist (with CurrenSy)

A spiritual sequel to Covert Coup, this tape found CurrenSy floating over murky, cinematic Alchemist beats. Features from Styles P, Action Bronson, and Lil Wayne round out the atmosphere, but it’s CurrenSy’s laid-back precision that kept this jewel box of audio getaways tight and memorable.

12. The Silent Partner (with Havoc)

This long-awaited team-up between Havoc and Alchemist delivered tightly coiled verses and frostbitten beats. Cameos from Prodigy, Method Man, and Cormega deepened the mood, but it’s Hav’s calm menace and veteran control that give this project the quiet intensity its title promised.

13. Fantasy Island (with Jay Worthy)

Released under both Jay Worthy and LNDN DRGS, this EP paired West Coast attitude with Alchemist’s stripped-down loops. Guest appearances from Conway the Machine, Meyhem Lauren, and Big Body Bes rounded out a project that played more like a loose-knit street tape (not a bad thing) than a polished studio effort.

14. Fetti (with CurrenSy and Freddie Gibbs)

Clocking in under 25 minutes, this tightly packed project highlighted the effortless contrast between Gibbs’ steel-plated flows and CurrenSy’s laid-back precision. Alchemist bridged both styles with warm soul loops and minimal drums, making Fetti a brief-but-focused showcase of veteran synergy done without label interference.

15. Lamb Over Rice (with Action Bronson)

Marking their first collaboration since Rare Chandeliers, this seven-track EP saw Action in high gear over Alchemist’s colorful, sample-rich beats. Self-released via social media, it felt both spontaneous and deliberate — a crisp burst of creativity that reaffirmed their long-standing chemistry.

16. LULU (with Conway the Machine)

This compact release marked Conway’s first full project with Alchemist, built around references to Paid in Full and classic hustler themes. Whether on his own or trading bars with ScHoolboy Q and Cormega, Conway sounded tightly in control, delivering one of his most self-assured performances to date.

17. The Price of Tea in China (with Boldy James)

Critically acclaimed for its icy production and focused lyricism, this project reaffirmed Boldy James and The Alchemist’s chemistry. Standouts like “Scrape the Bowl” and “S.N.O.R.T.” featured sharp guests, while the deluxe version added firepower with The Cool Kids, ElCamino, and Shorty K.

18. Alfredo (with Freddie Gibbs)

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist served up a lean, flavorful 10-track album that blended sharp lyricism with vivid, nostalgic vibes. With standout features from Tyler, the Creator, Benny the Butcher, and Rick Ross, Alfredo earned widespread acclaim and a Grammy nomination, cementing the duo’s undeniable magic together.

19. Haram (with Armand Hammer)

On Haram, Armand Hammer and The Alchemist conjured a dense, unsettling soundscape where experimental production met hard-hitting raps. Themes of systemic violence and existential dread were woven into abstract verses, earning widespread acclaim — and controversy over its visceral cover art. Earl Sweatshirt and Quelle Chris added weight to this bold collaboration.

20. Bo Jackson (with Boldy James)

On Bo Jackson, Boldy James and The Alchemist struck an elegant balance between grimy street tales and soulful loops. The album’s brooding tone was elevated by features from Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, and Roc Marciano, while Boldy’s deadpan delivery reached a new dimension in Al’s atmospheric, finely layered beats.

21. Super Tecmo Bo (with Boldy James)

A compact, hard-hitting sequel to Bo Jackson, Super Tecmo Bo found Boldy James floating over Alchemist’s warped loops with effortless finesse. References to Tecmo Bowl and street survival blur into moody elements and introspective bars, with highlights like “Hot Water Tank” reinforcing the duo’s unbeatable partnership and evolving palette.

22. Continuance (with CurrenSy)

CurrenSy and Alchemist reunited for what might stand as their most polished joint effort. Continuance pairs the Jet Life MC’s relaxed flexes with ALC’s jazzy detours and soulful switch-ups. Guest spots from Styles P, Boldy James, and Wiz Khalifa enhance a project that glides with effortless chemistry and veteran precision.

23. The Elephant Man’s Bones (with Roc Marciano)

Roc Marciano and The Alchemist delivered a dense, luxurious crime-rap opus filled with vivid bars and dust-laced loops. Acclaimed upon release, the project later expanded with two deluxe editions: The Pimpire and ALC versions, adding standout cuts like “Momma Love” and “DNA” to an already masterful body of work.

24. The Great Escape (with Larry June)

Larry June and The Alchemist rode smooth rhythms and aspirational bars into luxury rap territory on this sun-drenched collaboration. With guests like Big Sean and Boldy James, the album received critical praise and strong chart placements. The 2025 ALC Edition added extra polish with bonus tracks and refined production touches.

25. VOIR DIRE (with Earl Sweatshirt)

Long teased as a hidden album, VOIR DIRE united Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist in a cryptic, cerebral showcase of noir production and dense lyricism. Initially released via NFT platform Gala Music, the streaming version added Vince Staples features. Critics praised its brevity and subtle complexity.

26. Faith Is A Rock (with Wiki and MIKE)

MIKE, Wiki, and The Alchemist crafted a moody, soul-splashed meditation on memory, resilience, and purpose. Blending warped loops and dense lyricism, the album expanded on their One More EP. Tracks like “Stargate” and “Thug Anthem” showcased their synergy over Alchemist’s reflective production. A quiet triumph in underground rap.

27. Hall & Nash 2 (with Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine)

Seven years in the vault, this long-awaited sequel reunited Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and The Alchemist for a raw Griselda showcase. With gritty bars over minimalist and boom bap production, the project leaned into loyalty, survival, and legacy. “Fork in the Pot” featured a standout verse from ScHoolboy Q.

28. Black & Whites (with Big Hit and Hit-Boy)

On this deeply personal and multi-generational album, Hit-Boy joined forces with his father Big Hit and The Alchemist. Released under Hit-Boy's Surf Club, the project was steeped in resilience and redemption. Tracks like “Godfather, Pt. 2” and the title cut offered sharp storytelling over polished, soul-inflected production.

29. Life Is Beautiful (with Larry June and 2 Chainz)

Larry June and 2 Chainz teamed up with The Alchemist for a globe-trotting, introspective album that pushed past genre expectations. From the laid-back “Munyon Canyon” to the reflective “Life Is Beautiful,” the trio blended maturity, hustle, and soul over lush beats — proving even unlikely collaborators can find perfect harmony.

30. Alfredo 2 (with Freddie Gibbs)

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist returned with Alfredo 2, a sequel to their Grammy-nominated classic. Featuring JID, Larry June, and Anderson .Paak, the album expanded their culinary-meets-criminal metaphor over rich, layered production. Tracks like “1995” and “Gold Feet” reaffirmed their chemistry — equal parts fine dining and street precision.