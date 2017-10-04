Image Image Credit Nykieria Chaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jazze Pha at the 2024 Pink Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this month, the 6th Annual Pink Awards went down at The House of Hope Atlanta. The event brought together entertainment and advocacy for an evening dedicated to fighting breast cancer. Co-hosts Carl Payne and Kenny Burns presided over the celebration of life, which blended moving performances with meaningful recognition of those making a difference in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The evening's entertainment kicked off with Grammy nominee Rudy Currence and featured an impressive musical lineup, including VoTT, Kaelyn Kastle, Y'Anna Crawley, Monica Lisa Stevenson and several other acclaimed artists. A special dance tribute honored legendary producer Jazze Pha, who received the Vanguard Award.

Image Image Credit Nykieria Chaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Queen Afua Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Nykieria Chaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Dr. Terence Lester Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The celebration reached beyond just entertainment and recognized figures across various fields. Among them were holistic health expert Queen Afua, who received a distinction of “The Visionary,” and video tributes from Erykah Badu and Doug E. Fresh. Community activist Dr. Terence Lester was awarded “The Samaritan” for his work with the homeless. Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin earned the title of “The Game Changer,” while business executive LaSonjia “LJ” Jack was recognized as “The Warrior.” Church bishop and Grammy-nominated gospel artist William Murphy III rounded out the honorees as “The Trailblazer.”

Image Image Credit Photography by Ace Image Alt Pink Awards attendees Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Photography by Ace Image Alt Kenny Burns and Carl Payne Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The heart of the evening highlighted two breast cancer survivors, Ricki Fairley and Roxanne McIver, who were honored with Pink Spotlights for their leadership in advocacy and awareness. In a touching moment, Pink Awards founder and 13-year breast cancer survivor April Love received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to the cause.

“I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for the impact we are making in the fight against breast cancer,” she stated in an Instagram message of appreciation on Thursday (Oct. 24). “This initiative was born out of a deep commitment to raise awareness, advocate for those affected, and foster a supportive community for individuals navigating the challenging journey of breast cancer.”

Image Image Credit Aric Thompson Image Alt April Love and guests Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Image Image Credit Nykieria Chaney / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jazze Pha Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Supported by sponsors like Leo Marshall Creative and IBest Wines, the event represented more than just a celebration – it served as a powerful platform for raising awareness and promoting change in breast cancer treatment and care for women of color. The 2024 edition of the Pink Awards continued its tradition of combining entertainment with advocacy, and created a successful evening of purpose and empowerment.