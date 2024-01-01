Image Image Credit Future Publishing / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Black Friday online shopping purchases photographed in delivery boxes filled with packing pellets Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

All linked products have been selected by a member of the REVOLT team. If you purchase any of these items, REVOLT may earn a commission. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.

Thanksgiving is here, which means Black Friday sales are back, and it’s time to score some serious savings. Of course, you can count on Amazon for Black Friday deals that take your budget-friendly shopping to the next level.

So, instead of braving long checkout lines and battling strangers for that coveted parka or pair of leggings, use our guide to save time and up to 60 percent off your favorite clothing on Amazon — and get next-day delivery on almost everything, too. Looking for more buys from Bezos? Check out our roundup of amazing Black-owned brands on Amazon.

1. Adidas Men’s Daily 4.0 Sneaker

Image Image Credit Adidas Image Alt Adidas Men’s Daily 4.0 Sneaker Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

A classic for a reason, these kicks come in 13 unique styles and come in sizes ranging from 6 up to 14. Buy here.

2. Levi’s Bell Bottom Jeans

Image Image Credit Levi’s Image Alt Levi’s Bell Bottom Jeans Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Skinny jeans? Pass. A lot of customers love how flattering this high-waisted fit is and have praised the softness of the denim. Buy here.

3. Amazon Chunk Chelsea Boots

Image Image Credit Amazon Image Alt Amazon Chunk Chelsea Boots Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

A fall must-have, you can save 50 percent on these stunners right now. Buy here.

4. Eddie Bauer Women’s Crystal Ridge Down Parka

Image Image Credit Eddie Bauer Image Alt Eddie Bauer Women’s Crystal Ridge Down Parka Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Skip the layers and prep for frigid weather with this winter staple, which boasts windproof insulation. Buy here.

5. Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching PJ Set

Image Image Credit Ekouaer Image Alt Ekouaer Christmas Family Matching PJ Set Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

No family’s Christmas card is complete without matching pajamas — and you can score these cute prints for 25 percent off right now. Buy here.

6. Calvin Klein Seamless Panties

Image Image Credit Calvin Klein Image Alt Calvin Klein Seamless Panties Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

VPL? Not with these seamless hipsters, which have earned high praise from its customers.

“The fabric is very sleek! They have great color choices and are super comfortable. There is no visible panty line even under tight fitting clothing,” raves one reviewer. Buy here.

7. Lacoste Men’s Organic Twill Cotton Cap

Image Image Credit Lacoste Image Alt Lacoste Men’s Organic Twill Cotton Cap Image Size landscape-large Image Position center

Vintage vibes for more than 40 percent off? Sounds like time to treat yourself to two! Buy here.

8. Levi’s Women’s Vegan Leather Quilted Short Puffer Jacket

Image Image Credit Levi’s Image Alt Levi’s Women’s Vegan Leather Quilted Short Puffer Jacket Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Besides being animal-friendly, this stylish puffer is the perfect, fashion-forward pick to complete any outfit. Buy here.

9. G Gradual Men's Sweatpants with Zipper Pockets

Image Image Credit G Gradual Image Alt G Gradual Men's Sweatpants with Zipper Pockets Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

A pair of stylish, elastic-waist joggers is always the answer when pants feel like a hassle — especially when an Amazon Black Friday deal means you can score them for just $25. Buy here.

10. GAP Toddler Pajama Set

Image Image Credit GAP Image Alt GAP Toddler Pajama Set Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Get your kids ready for Christmas morning photos and set them up to earn the prime spot on your parents’ fridge this winter with this pajama set. The 100 percent cotton getup comes in sizes for kids from 6 months old to 6 years old. Buy here.

11. ANRABESS Women’s Knit Open Front Cardigan

Image Image Credit ANRABESS Image Alt ANRABESS Women’s Knit Open Front Cardigan Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

This casual cardigan dresses up every look, whether you’re in thigh-high boots or your favorite sneakers. Buy here.

12. SHAPERMINT Scoop Neck High Compression Cami

Image Image Credit SHAPERMINT Image Alt SHAPERMINT Scoop Neck High Compression Cami Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

Keep the girls calm and collected with this compression tank, now priced under $20.

Reviewers gave an average of 4 out of 5 stars for comfort, quality and protection against chafing. Buy here.

13. Natural Feelings 5-Pack Viscose Boxer Briefs

Image Image Credit Natural Feelings Image Alt Natural Feelings 5-Pack Viscose Boxer Briefs Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

The viscose bamboo fabric means these breathable, moisture-wicking boxer briefs provide a “dry, soothing and silky-smooth feel,” according to reviewers. Buy here.

14. MAGCOMSEN Men’s Sherpa Jacket

Image Image Credit MAGCOMSEN Image Alt MAGCOMSEN Men’s Sherpa Jacket Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Stylish, warm and deeply discounted at just $56, this sherpa jacket comes in six colorways and has a 4.5-star average from over 700 reviewers. Buy here.

15. EXLURA Women’s Mock Neck Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Dress

Image Image Credit EXLURA Image Alt EXLURA Women’s Mock Neck Ribbed Bodycon Sweater Dress Image Size portrait-medium Image Position center

Under $40, available in 16 colors and with over 3,300 5-star reviews, this ’90s-chic sweater dress is one Amazon Black Friday deal you can’t afford to pass up. Buy here!