Gucci Mane’s legacy stretches far beyond his own discography. Over the years, his 1017 imprint acted as a breeding ground for some of Hip Hop’s most magnetic voices. It effectively became a revolving door of raw talent that helped define Southern rap’s ever-shifting landscape. From the earlier Brick Squad years to the New 1017 reboot, Gucci’s empire remained synonymous with street credibility, discovery, and reinvention.

Each version of 1017 reflected where Gucci was in his own life and career. The early So Icey and Brick Squad eras thrived on chaotic, mixtape energy. Later came 1017 Eskimo and The New 1017, marked by streaming-era polish, melodic experimentation, and a subsequent wave of breakout stars.

With success came plenty of turbulence. Artists left for independence, fell into legal troubles, or simply grew beyond Gucci’s orbit. Some departures were peaceful; others sparked feuds. And tragically, a few artists’ journeys ended far too soon. What remains constant is 1017’s undeniable impact. For better or worse, the house that Guwop built became the South’s most influential rap boot camp.

Here are 15 artists who were officially signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 and have since moved on, shaping the label’s unpredictable history one era at a time.

1. Waka Flocka Flame

One of 1017’s earliest and loudest success stories, Waka Flocka Flame helped bring the Brick Squad brand to national prominence. His debut, Flockaveli, defined the raw, high-energy trap sound that became Atlanta’s export. Unfortunately, Waka and Gucci’s relationship later soured publicly, with both men declaring their partnership over. Still, his 1017 tenure remains foundational to the label’s legacy.

2. OJ da Juiceman

A veteran of Gucci’s earliest So Icey Entertainment days, OJ da Juiceman’s sing-song flow and irrepressible ad-libs helped shape Atlanta’s mixtape identity. His anthem “Make Tha Trap Say Aye” remains an Atlanta classic. OJ eventually left the 1017 system quietly, opting for independence after the original label fractured.

3. Young Thug

Gucci Mane’s eye for talent shined when he signed Young Thug, then a virtual unknown outside of the Southeast region’s borders. The 1017 Thug mixtape turned heads across Hip Hop — part trap, part avant-garde experimentation. Within a year, Thug left for 300 Entertainment, setting the stage for superstardom. Gucci often cites Thug as one of his greatest discoveries.

4. Peewee Longway

Another Atlanta staple, Peewee Longway came up under Gucci during the Brick Squad Monopoly wave. Known for his wit and wordplay, he built his Blue M&M mixtape series into underground gold. After Gucci’s incarceration, Peewee subsequently focused on his MPA BandCamp imprint, maintaining mutual respect with his mentor.

5. Lil Wop

Gucci signed Lil Wop to 1017 Eskimo and introduced his horrorcore-inspired delivery to a wider audience. His eerie beats and experimental tone stood out, but creative differences and personal reinvention led Wop to announce his independence just a year later. His later work leaned more alternative, fully separate from the 1017 brand.

6. Asian Doll

Dallas native Asian Doll made history as the first female rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo. Her tenure included the So Icy Princess project and a major visibility boost. After some time, she parted ways with the label, citing a desire for creative freedom. The split was amicable, and Gucci publicly wished her success.

7. Z Money

Gucci added Chicago’s Z Money to 1017 Eskimo, linking Atlanta trap and Midwest hustle. His fusion of slick street tales and melodic cadences made him one of the more versatile artists of that era. He moved on from 1017 after 2019’s Shawty Paid, continuing releases under Alamo Records.

8. Yung Mal

Yung Mal, one-half of the duo Mal & Quill, was among Gucci’s most promising Eskimo signees. Their chemistry and hits like “Been Thru It” positioned them as heirs to Atlanta’s next wave. As Mal grew artistically, he launched his own 1.5 Da Label imprint, effectively closing his 1017 chapter.

9. Enchanting

Enchanting’s silky vocals brought a melodic twist to The New 1017 roster. Her No Luv mixtape showcased her as the label’s R&B-leaning standout. She left the label years after her arrival and, tragically, a year before her untimely passing in 2024 — a loss that left fans mourning both her potential and presence.

10. Big Scarr

Big Scarr was one of Gucci’s brightest New 1017 signees. His Big Grim Reaper project debuted at No. 25 on the Billboard 200, proving his mass appeal. Following his tragic death in December 2022, his posthumous album, The Secret Weapon, was released the following year under 1017 and Atlantic Records, cementing his legacy within the label’s modern chapter.

11. BigWalkDog

Mississippi’s BigWalkDog embodied Gucci’s post-prison approach to A&R — street-rooted but commercially ready. His Trick City project and collaborations with Gucci made him a standout. However, in 2024, Gucci publicly cleaned house, and BigWalkDog was among those dropped as the label restructured.

12. BiC Fizzle

Barely 15 when Gucci signed him, BiC Fizzle became one of The New 1017 ’s most buzzed-about young stars. His polished delivery on “On God” hinted at longevity, but by late 2024, he too was released during Gucci’s roster overhaul. Fizzle continues to release music independently.

13. Mac Critter

Memphis native Mac Critter joined 1017 in 2022, reflecting Gucci’s commitment to regional variety. His signing was celebrated online with a signature 1017 chain, but by 2024, legal issues and Gucci’s internal purge left him off the roster. He’s since teased solo projects from behind bars.

14. Li Rye

Li Rye brought an infectious Florida drill edge to The New 1017. His viral local buzz caught Gucci’s attention, but his tenure proved short-lived. He was among those released during the 2024 roster cuts, pushing him to reestablish his career independently.

15. TLE Cinco

Representing Alabama, TLE Cinco was another promising addition to The New 1017’s Southern expansion. His signing symbolized Gucci’s ongoing investment in emerging trap regions. But after the 2024 purge, Cinco confirmed he was no longer on the label, expressing gratitude for the opportunity before resuming his solo grind.