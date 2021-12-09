Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Tems Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tems is seizing the moment as she prepares for the anticipated release of her first album, BORN IN THE WILD, and the start of her first world tour. The big announcements were made on Friday (May 10) in two tweets that garnered the attention of more than 2 million fans combined.

“This is my most special moment. Everything I have put into this. Thank you all so much for believing in me. BORN IN THE WILD. June 7,” she wrote. It was quickly followed up with another message promoting the pre-sale for tickets to her 31 upcoming concerts taking place in Europe, North America, Africa and Australia.

Her first show is scheduled for June 12 in London, with the domestic leg of the tour beginning on Aug. 22 in Miami Beach, Florida. She will also hit the stage in Houston, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, to name a few of the major cities, before taking the continent-hopping production abroad again.

Before revealing her LP cover art and official release date, she cryptically tweeted on May 9, saying, “This might be the greatest thing I ever did. Might be the last thing. Whatever happens, I accept [it]. Thank you to everyone that still believes in me. For being patient. I’m thinking of you. I’m only coming for mine and nothing else.”

Late last year, in an interview with New York’s Not 97, the “WAIT FOR U” artist had this to say about the new music: “Whether anybody listens to it or not, I have to release it. Whether it does well [or] whether it doesn’t do well, it’s none of my business, but I need to release it.” Tems would go on to state that she is already living beyond her wildest dreams, having been nominated for the Best Original Score Oscar alongside Rihanna for their contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with “Lift Me Up.” The ballad also netted a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

Her project’s latest single, “Love Me JeJe,” premiered last month during weekend one at Coachella. The Nigerian-born songwriter’s nine-song set also included “Avoid Things,” “Crazy Tings,” “Free Mind,” “Higher,” “Me & U,” “Damages,” “Replay” and “Essence,” which featured guest appearances from Wizkid as well as Justin Bieber. The latter appeared on the 2021 remix, which peaked at the No. 9 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.