Tems revealed that her debut album, Born in the Wild, is scheduled to come out in May. The announcement came shortly after her performance at Coachella, where she was joined on stage by Wizkid and Justin Bieber for the remix of their hit song "Essence."

On Monday (April 15), Tems shared a trailer for the LP across social media. "It’s all over the news, all over the news, I know this/ Under the sun, struggling to find my focus/ When I was young, younger then/I was always running away," she sang in the accompanying song snippet. "Born in the wild, born in the wild/ I grew up in the wilderness/ Didn’t know much about openness."

Tems released “Me & U” in October 2023, marking her first new song in two years, followed by “Not An Angel” months later. It’s currently unknown whether the two offerings will be housed on Born in the Wild.

Notably, 2021’s If Orange Was A Place is Tems’ most recent solo project. On top of surefire cuts such as “Crazy Tings” and “Found,” the EP contained a guest appearance from Brent Faiyaz. The songstress was also featured on Drake’s “Fountains” from Certified Lover Boy that same year. Fast forward to 2022, she was sampled in Future’s smash hit “WAIT FOR U,” which won a Grammy award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

In 2023, Tems sat down with Kendrick Lamar for Interview Magazine to discuss making new tunes. She explained, “I want to make music that makes me pull my heart out, and if I can’t do that, I don’t want anything. I would rather do that and be broke than compromise. I didn’t really care about the money. It’s not that money is bad. Money is very good. But for me, even right now, I’m chasing a frequency.”