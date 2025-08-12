Image
Rappers come in all shapes and sizes, from Lil’ Kim and Lil Uzi Vert to Biggie Smalls. When you think about notable qualities in an artist, height probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. After all, talent isn't measured in inches. That being said, a number of Hip Hop’s heavyweights — literally — are towering figures who could’ve just as easily dominated on the court or just about any sport as much as they do in the booth. Many of our favorite rap lyricists have never been shy about putting their stature on display. With that in mind, REVOLT rounded up 12 of the tallest rappers to ever do it.

1. Slim Thug (6’6”)

They say everything is bigger in Texas, Slim Thug included. The Houston rapper is part of timeless hits like "Still Tippin'" and "Like A Boss," and he's never shied away from using his towering stature as lyrical inspiration. Just listen to "How We Do It," where he boasts, "Stacks tall on my wall stand about my height."

2. 2 Chainz (6’5”)

Similar to a few other artists here, 2 Chainz was a baller in high school and still loves the game just as much today. So, don’t be surprised if you catch him courtside at an Atlanta Hawks game. He’s also one of the few rappers who could probably pull off a lay-up or even a dunk without breaking a sweat.

3. Snoop Dogg (6’4”)

We all look up to Snoop Dogg in one way or another, and at 6’4”, it’s kind of hard not to. According to NBC, that makes him roughly four pit bulls — or, if you prefer, 6.3 French bulldogs — tall. Either way, the West Coast legend is one of the biggest rappers in the game, in more ways than one.

4. Wiz Khalifa (6’4”)

What are the odds Snoop’s “Young, Wild & Free” collaborator is the exact same height as him? Turns out, the Long Beach native and Wiz Khalifa share more than just a love for weed and platinum plaques. As you can probably tell, Wiz loves to hoop every chance he gets.

5. J. Cole (6’3”)

The “Power Trip” hitmaker is a little less surprising on this list. After all, he played basketball in high school and even went on to play professionally for the Rwanda Patriots in the BAL. It’s safe to say J. Cole could’ve succeeded in either lane, whether it was sports or rap.

6. Young Thug (6’3”)

Young Thug is certainly not short on hits or height. Funnily enough, Mariah the Scientist, who began dating the Atlanta rapper in 2021, had no idea just how tall he was. “He was way taller than I thought,” she told Big Boy, guessing he was around 6’4”. The host even joked, “I looked at his shoes because I was thinking that he was wearing some of them big a**, elevated shoes.”

7. Nipsey Hussle (6’3”)

Nipsey Hussle was larger than life, and not just physically. His mindset, music, and presence fueled a generation of hustlers and go-getters who saw themselves in his grind. The “Dedication” rapper is one we lost far too soon, and without a doubt, the kind of artist who only comes around once in a lifetime.

8. The Notorious B.I.G. (6’2”)

They didn’t call him Biggie for nothing. The Notorious B.I.G. stood well over six feet tall and, according to CNN, weighed around 395 pounds at the time of his passing. One thing’s for sure, nobody was knocking him down on or off the mic.

9. Future (6’2”)

Another Atlanta mainstay, Future is one of A-Town’s OG pioneers and debatably one of the most relied on, feature-wise. He just so happens to be very tall, too. We’d love to see him standing next to Young Thug and Lil Baby (his “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” collaborators) in the studio.

10. JAY-Z (6’2”)

JAY-Z is a legend, plain and simple. He gave us Reasonable Doubt, The Blueprint, and even after taking a few steps back from dropping solo albums, he’s built an empire behind the scenes. He also passed his height down to his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who was already 5’9” at just 13 years old.

11. Drake (6’1”)*

“Hunnid-fifty-inch screen in my bedroom / 6'1", man, a n**ga need some leg room,” Drake rapped on More Life’s “Sneakin’.” If that's true, then the Canadian rapper may have stretched the truth a little in the video for “First Person Shooter,” where he’s listed as 6'2". And IMDB has him listed as 6 feet tall, so we aren’t 100% what’s accurate. But just know we’re paying attention!

12. Megan Thee Stallion (5’10”)

She’s Thee Stallion for a reason, people! Megan may not be the tallest rapper ever, but at 5’10”, she towers over most women in Hip Hop and, to be fair, more than a few of your favorite male rappers too.

“We are long-legged, thick queens, but I feel like guys always be editing my pictures so I look bigger than everybody else,” the “Body” rapper joked in a conversation with Mystery Fashionist's Ajay Porter. “These men are small. A lot of your favorite rappers are tiny.”