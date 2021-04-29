Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images and Cooper Neill/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt T-Pain and Mark Zuckerberg Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier this week, T-Pain and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed that they were in the studio, sparking speculation about a possible collaboration. “It’s happening, guys,” read a post from Zuckerberg's Instagram Stories, which was followed by confirmation from his Floridian counterpart.

On Wednesday (Nov. 13), the unlikely duo unveiled a humorous, guitar-driven version of Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz’s 2002 hit “Get Low.” Zuckerberg celebrated the release by sharing a few clips of himself playing the track for his wife, Priscilla Chan.

Earlier this year, T-Pain gifted Zuckerberg some custom Nappy Boy jewelry, which the recipient proudly shared on social media. “Thanks for the epic new chain,” the Meta chairman said before using the post to promote what he's been working on. “Perfect opportunity to show how the new Segment Anything AI research model we’re releasing today can track different objects in the same video. Lots of fun video effects will be possible with this.” T-Pain responded, “Looks great on you, buddy. Thanks for being a great friend.”

Back in 2021, T-Pain revealed that, due to not knowing how to work Instagram's Direct Messages feature, he missed a slew of requests from Viola Davis, YBN Nahmir, Diplo, and others. “I swear! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions today!” he admitted. “How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.” Zuckerberg would later connect with the “Buy U A Drank” star to explain what happened.

“The reason we have the request feature is basically to prevent bullying, spam, and other unwanted interactions,” he said on a livestream. “Ideally, we should be able to figure out who the other people who might be sending you messages are... The feature isn’t quite as advanced today as, hopefully, it is in the future.”

Those interested can check out the updated version of “Get Low” on Spotify.