On Wednesday (Feb. 28), T.I. sat down with Shaquille O'Neal for "The Big Podcast," where he was asked about family, his career, acting, and much more. During the hourlong sit-down, the Atlanta veteran also opened up about his relationship with late rapper DMX.

“X came to my house like two weeks before he died. We were planning to work together,” he told Shaq and co-host Adam Lefkoe. "He came to the studio and I was recording something else. By the time I had finished, he had to run to another engagement. One time, he said he wanted to go to the studio, but I was at the house with the kids and I couldn’t get out, so he said, 'I’ma just pull up on you, man.'"

T.I. continued, “He came by and we just sat up all night till four, five in the morning, talking loud in the kitchen. I was having margaritas [and] I think he might have had a beer. [We were] smoking and chilling, [and] just talking like we'd known each other forever. That was the first time we had ever really [met]. We were talking about kids, and he left town that day, and I left town. I was taking my kids to Orlando. And we were on the phone planning to meet back up and work again. I think, maybe two, three days later, he had passed."

As REVOLT previously reported, DMX tragically passed away at the age of 50 back in April 2021. Months later, the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that the Yonkers legend's official cause of death was a cocaine-induced heart attack.

"We're gonna miss the cadence of your speech, your voice, your sincerity, your energy, your thoughts, and your presence," T.I. wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm thankful for the times we had and the laughs we shared. You'll forever be remembered for all the love, truth, and wisdom you shared with the world."