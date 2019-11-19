Image Image Credit Artwork for SZA's "Saturn" single Image Alt SZA Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Today (Feb. 23), SZA blessed the masses with a new single titled "Saturn," a Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic and Monsune-produced offering that sees her imagining life on another planet.

"Stuck in this terradome, all I see is terrible/ Making us hysterical, there's got to be more, got to be more, sick of this head of mine, intrusive thoughts, they paralyze/ Nirvana's not as advertised, there's got to be more, been here before/ Life's better on Saturn, got to break this pattern/ Of floating away, find something worth saving, it's all for the taking I always say..."

"Saturn" is expected to appear on LANA, an LP that initially began as the deluxe edition of SZA's chart-topping SOS project. As REVOLT previously reported, the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress explained LANA's unexpected evolution in a November 2023 interview with Variety.

"It was gonna be outtakes and some new songs, but it’s become more than I expected,” she told the publication. “It was gonna be really soft because I had made all my screaming points, and I just wanted to glide and not think [too much] and get out of my own head. I was so happy to say some s**t that didn’t mean a f**king thing."

SZA continued, “It’s definitely turning into its own album, and I guess I could drop a new album randomly because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now. But I can’t tell if now’s the time to be consistent or carefree. On the one hand it’s like, ‘What would Beyoncé do?’ But I am also deeply inspired by people who do whatever the f**k they want, like Frank Ocean and André 3000. Some of my favorite songs were the ones that I dropped on SoundCloud because it was so stress-free.”

Press play on SZA's "Saturn" single below.