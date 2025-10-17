Image Image Credit Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Podcast setup Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Season 11 of “Surface Level” explores the idea of being “Black Famous” and how cultural visibility shifts across communities.

The new season features unscripted, research-driven conversations that examine queerness, language, and identity.

Guests include political leaders, faith-based activists, and creatives who share personal stories and cultural insights.

The critically acclaimed “Surface Level,” a podcast hosted by longtime friends and Howard University alums Damon Epps, Tony Jermin and Jordan Randall, returned for its 11th season on Wednesday (Oct. 15) with a thought-provoking theme: “Black Famous.” The podcast is part of the REVOLT Podcast Network, a leading audio platform that delivers premium original programming from powerful Black voices shaping culture.

The aforementioned theme explores the gap between Black stardom and white anonymity. Award-winning journalist and author Michael Harriott described the highest level of this as someone “every Black person knew but was unknown by every white person.”

After five years, the podcast has evolved alongside its listeners, who continue to value representation and authenticity. Season 11 is already delivering on those expectations and will continue to feature unscripted moments and genuine banter that’s sure to resonate with the audience. While unscripted, the conversations are grounded in in-depth research to ensure a focused and curious direction. The hosts will interrogate “surface-level” assumptions, question the narratives they’ve been given and hold space for both humor and honesty. Rooted in community, each discussion is shaped by their lived experiences and the guests they welcome on the show.

Topics and guests for Season 11 of “Surface Level”

The new season will address questions such as: How much can you respect family members who don’t respect your queerness? Can white queer men ever truly belong in Black queer spaces? Who’s to blame for the mainstreaming of Black language? Is prioritizing Black joy really an act of defiance? And is being mainstream famous better than being Black famous?

Guests will include Robert Hartwell, founder of The Broadway Collective and host of the renovation series “Breaking New Ground” on Max; Chi Ossé, New York City Council member representing the 36th district and the youngest member elected to the council in 2021; Chef William Coleman, celebrity chef, TV personality, and author of the debut cookbook, “Cart to Kitchen”; and “Holy Smokes: Cigars and Spirituality” host Kristian Smith. Notably, Smith is also founder and pastor of Atlanta’s The Faith Community, a Baptist/Pentecostal-rooted church committed to anti-racism, women’s equity and LGBTQ+ affirmation.