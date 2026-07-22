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"The world hasn't slowed down; it feels like it's moving faster than ever," says "Surface Level" co-host Tony Jermin. "This series gives us the space to pause, unpack the conversations everyone's having in the group chat, and ask the bigger question: Are we actually evolving, or have we lost the plot?"

Today (July 22), Jermin, Damon Epps, and Jordan Randall launched "Have We Lost the Plot?," a five-episode, at-home mini-series that trades the podcast's traditional studio setting for more immediate, unfiltered conversations inspired by the nonstop pace of today's culture. Ahead of the next "Surface Level" season, the trio is taking a real-time approach to the conversations shaping timelines every day, allowing discussions to happen while cultural moments are still unfolding.

Topics will include political priorities ahead of the midterm elections, the impact of being constantly connected, relationships as content, the realities behind pursuing a "soft life," and the growing role of artificial intelligence in modern relationships. The series explores how technology, culture, and everyday life influence the way people connect with one another, with each episode designed to move beyond headlines and encourage more thoughtful discussion.

"2026 has been really difficult between pushback from the administration and AI's growing role in our daily lives, and we need to have discussions about it," said Devin Wingfield, podcast coordinator at REVOLT Podcast Network. "I'm excited for this mini-series from 'Surface Level' because it creates space to step back from the timeline and have honest conversations about the issues shaping our lives instead of simply reacting to them."

Over more than a decade, "Surface Level" has grown into one of the leading podcasts exploring the Black Queer experience, creating space for thoughtful conversations around identity, entertainment, culture, and the issues shaping everyday life for its growing community of listeners.

The announcement follows another major milestone for "Surface Level," which recently earned three Webby Award nominations, including recognition for Best Belonging & Inclusion Podcast. The acknowledgment reflects the show's continued impact after 11 seasons and more than 100 episodes while reinforcing its place among today's most respected culture podcasts.

"Through the digital community 'Surface Level' has built, they are already a trusted voice inside their listeners' homes. This series is an invitation to go even deeper. By stripping away the studio polish, we’re creating an intimate, urgent space for the exact conversations defining our culture right now," said Kashif Wright, who serves as chief of staff for the beloved platform.

"Have We Lost the Plot?" premieres July 22 and will be available on the "Surface Level" podcast feed wherever listeners stream podcasts. Follow @surfacelevelpodcast on Instagram for updates and check out the very first "HWLTP?" mini-episode here!!