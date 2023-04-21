Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt TiaCorine Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

If TiaCorine, the amorphous party starter, sounds unlike any artist out there, it’s because she crafted her sound when no one was around. Before “FreakyT,” the North Carolina native scored a viral hit doing it her own way.

“I recorded a lot of those songs myself in my house, in my room. But I definitely would say ‘Lotto.’ ‘Lotto’ is my first song that went viral, and I recorded it on a $70 mic on my couch in my living room,” TiaCorine told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the artist explained what it was like working with Key Glock on “Blick” from Almost There, the unreleased songs she wants the world to hear, and how anime factors into all her tracks. Get into the exclusive chat below.

What do you need in the studio to make your best music?

I usually always have tea in the studio and then turn on anime. So, some type of anime show has to be on, and I only have a few people in the studio when I record. It's usually just me, my engineer, and maybe a producer. We’re really just kicking [it]. I might order some food, but we're just having fun because I always want music to be fun for me and not a job. Once this becomes a job, it's not fun, and the passion is not behind it. I always want to make sure I put all of myself in it . I just always make sure that the studio session is fun.

How many of your songs have been influenced by anime?

All of them. It’s the inspiration behind how animated I am on the mic. “Inuyasha” was the first anime I used as an inspiration because I loved the songs' intros and outros.

Who's your favorite artist that you’ve collaborated with in the studio?

Definitely Teezo [Touchdown]. We did a whole collab. It was fun. We weren't rushing. Many people rush or make you feel like you have to hurry up and write something in an hour. We were just vibing. It was an actual collaboration. He was allowing my ideas, I was allowing his ideas, and we were doing it in front of each other.

How long does it usually take you to finish a song?

I usually like to get it in that day because it's kind of hard for me to go back to something because it's hard to recreate a sound or a moment. I'm in the moment when I make a song. It can take me from two to eight hours to make a song. It literally took me about two hours to make “FreakyT.” It was a little quick.

You recently dropped your Almost There EP. What was your favorite session from the project?

I think “Blick.” Glock said, “Pull up to the studio.” He was playing beats, but he didn't like any of the beats. So, I played him something and got him on the WakeupF1lthy beat. Everybody in the studio said, “Man, nah, this is a**.” I just asked, and he liked it, so I said, “Yeah, shut up” (laughs). We were literally going back and forth. He hopped in the booth and then came out. I hopped in, then hopped out. It was really cool. We really made a song together. It was really cool.

Your Dreamville Festival performance was incredible. What was a special session attached to one of the songs you performed?

I recorded a lot of those songs myself in my house, in my room. But I definitely would say “Lotto.” “Lotto” is my first song that went viral, and I recorded it on a $70 mic on my couch in my living room. For it to still be so big, a classic, and a song everybody sings along to, I think, is really amazing. You don't need to have the best studio. You don't have to have anything but yourself.

Do you think about which songs will get big reactions when you record them?

At the end of making the song, I might think, “This might be hitting on stage at a festival show like Dreamville.” But when I'm in the studio, I just vibe out making something I like. There's a difference between a festival and a concert song. Instead of trying to make those, I pay attention to what they like, so whenever I come across one, I remember, “This might be one I might add to the setlist.”

Is there anyone you want to collaborate with from Dreamville Festival?

I really wish I would have been able to see Sexyy Red because I definitely want to meet her in person and let her know I wanted to do a song with her. I didn’t want it like management saying, “Oh, let's get y'all together.” I really wanted to talk to her face-to-face. Key Glock is here, and that was definitely somebody I wanted to collaborate with. It was really amazing he embraced me the way he did.

Is there an unreleased collaboration or song of yours you hope comes out one day?

I hope my collaborations with Pi’erre Bourne and Don Toliver come out. I want both of them to come out. I’m like, “Please!” I think Pi’erre was surprised when I chose the beat for that song. It's very unorthodox, but I love it.

What do you have coming up for the rest of 2024 that you’re looking forward to?

I'm really just working on my album. I'm getting together new merch. I’m excited for new shows. I just be winging it, man.