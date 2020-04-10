Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Sean Garrett Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Arguably, no one has done it like Sean “The Pen” Garrett over the last 20 years. From crafting Usher’s “Yeah!” after being told he was done recording for Confessions and co-writing Beyoncé’s “Upgrade U” to making the earliest hits for generational talents like Ciara and Chris Brown, Garrett has done it all. This is why the legends respect him.

“I typically write all the songs by myself. But with [Beyoncé], sometimes she'll take what I gave her, and we'll collab. She'll have me change this or that depending on her brand,” Garrett told REVOLT. “That's what's so really specifically special about her — she is very particular about her brand. So, if it's something that's off-brand, she’ll be very sweet about saying it’s not for her.”

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the musical genius known as “The Pen” discusses how he helped make the foundation for Usher's “Yeah!” by himself, his songwriting chemistry with Beyoncé, and how his upcoming album could possibly be his best work. Read the exclusive below!

You have worked with some of the biggest artists of the 21st century. Who was the first R&B or Hip Hop artist you were in the studio with that made you feel like you finally made it?

I have to make a point, too. A lot of people say I worked with a lot of people, but I actually did No. 1 records with these different people. I'm arguably the most successful songwriter/producer of my generation. To answer your question, that first artist was Usher. “Yeah!” was such a groundbreaking record that ended up being No. 11 on Billboard’s list of the greatest Hot 100 hits of all time. I was always a fan of Usher’s. I was always someone who grew up loving him and appreciating his talent.

How did “Yeah!” get created?

I lost my mother earlier that year, but it was a motivational tool for me. I just took all of my energy and put it into my craft. I ended up deciding to do a publishing deal, so I was trying to figure out how I was going to make a No. 1 hit and change the world. I thought, “First of all, how do I break into this Confessions album?” It was pretty much done. L.A. Reid told me it was done. So, I decided to do a record. I wanted to create a record with a Michael Jackson-type energy on top of one of those crunk beats. I couldn't get beats from Lil Jon 'cause I didn't have a relationship with him.

So, we reached out to his people, and they were like, “Lil Jon don't do R&B music. He does crunk music.” I was like, “Yeah, I know, but that's why I want some of them beats. I'm gonna do a joint for Usher.”

Then they told me, “Lil Jon don't do Usher.” Thanks to Lil Jon's assistant at the time, she was sweet enough to get me some tracks from him. She gave me a 10-track CD. I actually ended up doing Ciara’s “Goodies” and Usher's “Yeah!” from that CD. I got a chance to go in the studio and go crazy. I wrote the song and sang the song. As a matter of fact, you can hear my demo online. I actually did it to the “Freek-A-Leek” beat. All of the Lil Jon parts were my idea.

What were some other memorable sessions?

The first time meeting Destiny's Child was amazing. I went there to do one song and ended up doing about 11 songs on Destiny Fulfilled. The first record we did was “Is She The Reason.” I was also blessed enough to work with Chris Brown. That was a very memorable time. We did “Run It!” “Gimme That,” “Ain't No Way” and “Wall To Wall.” Working with Mary J. Blige for the first time was really amazing. Working with Summer Walker was definitely amazing because I got a chance to build a really great relationship with her. I really love working with her.

Speaking of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé’s “Upgrade U” is a fan favorite. There’s footage of you and Beyoncé coming up with the lyrics. What was it like to create with her, from a songwriting perspective?

She and I have a really great chemistry with songwriting. I take it so personally when people don't really know what happened and they speak on it as if they know. Sometimes it just bothers me. Working with somebody like Beyoncé is totally different than working with other people. She's a great songwriter, so we collab and gel. I typically write all the songs by myself. But with Bey, sometimes she'll take what I gave her, and we'll collab. She'll have me change this or that depending on her brand. That's what's so really specifically special about her — she is very particular about her brand.

So, if it's something that's off-brand, she’ll be very sweet about saying it’s not for her. It's not like she was ever like, “Hell no.” She knows how to make you feel good and enjoy the process of working with her. She's the sweetest.

Your lyrics are so personal. Can you pinpoint a real-life experience you turned into a lyric or an entire song?

I did that on my new album. My new album is on the way. “Baddie” is definitely about my life. It’s pretty much about my journey and how my relationships have been (laughs). It’s not about any specific girl or anything like that, but it's very true to life. A lot of times, I write from different perspectives. Sometimes it's from my life, but a lot of times, it's from other people's lives. I don't sit down and write a song with a pen and pad. I actually just go and record the song in my head. I have broken down on my own songs.

I've definitely had a moment in my own songs from this upcoming album where I truly felt the pain of the song. I got a couple of records I feel really emotional about. [One] song is called “Play Me.” It’s a very real song that I think people are going to be able to relate to. The hook is basically, “Even though you played me, I'm gonna have to suck it up. You done hurt me. You done broke me. You've done things to me I ain't never had done before.” Anybody can relate to that heartbreak of just trying to give so much of yourself.

You’ve been blessed to be in the studio with some of the most talented musicians. What’s something you learned from one of them?

My first time with Pharrell, I really learned a lot just based on how he thinks. I feel like the way he analyzes music and feelings and perspectives is a lot different than how I do. At the same time, there are a lot of parallels to how we think. I remember one time, I went to go work with Pharrell, and he was in this zone, at this point in time, where he wasn't doing heavy drums. I was working on one of my albums, and I wanted to do a record with him 'cause we had did “Patron,” which everybody loves.

I wanted to do some really crazy drum stuff with him. I went down to work with him in Miami, and he had this little keyboard (laughs). I was like, “P, where's the MP at? Where are the drums at?” He didn't have anything else but that little keyboard. He was just in one of them zones where he was on the synth s**t. I could not believe it.

... It was so eye-opening on how he concentrates and what he concentrates on. It's always great to learn, man.

What’s an unreleased collaboration you hope comes out one day?

I got this joint called “Maniac.” It’s going to be for the right artist. A lot of times, I sit on a record, and then somebody will hear it, and they're just like, “Oh my God, can I have this?” I got joints with Cardi B. I got this joint with Cardi B and Sean Paul that’s crazy.

You spoke of having a real relationship with Summer Walker that started in the studio. Are there any other collaborators you’ve formed real relationships with?

Most of the time, when I work with an artist, I have a really good relationship with them. Just look at me and Jacquees. I've known him since he was 16 years old. Me and him have an amazing relationship because he’s been my little brother forever. I’d do anything for him. He’s like one of my brothers. Over the years, Usher and I have grown to have love and respect for each other. I remember I wanted the energy of just him acknowledging what we really did together. Then, one day, he called me on stage in Vegas. That was probably a really emotional time for us because that was the first time we really [celebrated our iconic record] that changed the world.

How long did it take you to make this new album?

Man, I've been working on it for a good year. It’s a crazy roller coaster of an album because it's really giving an insight on love and relationships from a male's perspective as a man that really is one of those people that lives an amazing life. The dynamics are so critical at any given point in time because to whom much is given, much is required. So, love is a very hard thing to find. Heartbreak is always around the corner. Trying to judge who you’re dealing with. The next single is craziness. The next single's called “Girlfriend.” If y’all think “Baddie” is crazy, the next single is just as crazy.

So what do you have planned for the rest of 2024 and 2025?

Working this “Baddie” record. Sean Garrett featuring Jacquees. New album is on the way. It's go time.