Laila! drowned out any nepo baby allegations by turning the volume up on her burgeoning career before the world found out her father is Yasiin Bey. When you hear viral smashes like “Not My Problem” and “Like That!” understand they came from an artist who loves making music so much that it sometimes hurts.

“I feel like when I'm at the studio recording, my frustration comes from whatever I want to execute not coming out how I want. I've gotten really emotional about that,” Laila! told REVOLT.

In this installment of “Studio Sessions,” the artist explained how she recorded her debut album, Gap Year!, how one of her most vulnerable songs made the LP, and if she has plans to collaborate with her father. Read the exclusive below.

What were some of your earliest studio sessions?

They were in my room in Saint Thomas. I recorded stuff in the closet when I was 14 because of the acoustics.

How has your creative process evolved since then?

My creative process always varies. It’s not linear, so sometimes I'll start making something or have an idea pop into my head and then try to execute that idea. But, then other times, I'm just seeing what I can make for fun. I do record in the studio, but I also still record in my room a lot, too.

How many of the 17 tracks from your upcoming debut album, Gap Year!, were recorded in your bedroom?

A lot of them were recorded in my room. “SINK 2 RISE” was recorded in my room. “Like That!” was recorded in my room. “Grand Opening,” “Blackberry (Date 4 Prom),” “Could Be,” and “if you're listening (interlude).” Part of “We’re So Over” was recorded in my room, too. “Coupé DeVille” was also recorded in my room. So, half of the project was recorded in my room (laughs).

What was one of the most memorable sessions from the making of this project?

One of the most memorable sessions was for “Want 2” because I remember playing the beat for my engineer, and we were supposed to record something else that day. We had so many other songs to get through and get to, and I was playing some beats because sometimes I would start off the session by just playing stuff and playing beats. We were recording something else, and I decided to show him the beat I made the night before. He was like, “Yo, that's fire. We have to lay an idea on that before you leave today.”

You mentioned song titles like “SINK 2 RISE” and “We’re So Over.” What was a real-life experience you turned into a song for the album?

I would say “Talent Show.” It’s about young love and not knowing what you're doing. It’s really vulnerable. It’s a story about learning, figuring out who you are in the process of loving someone else, and being able to love someone else but not really know or love yourself.

Were there any sessions that were particularly emotional?

Yeah, I actually hate it when that happens, though. It happens frequently when I make music because it's so expressive. I've had days at the studio that just weren't good, where I was just frustrated. I feel like when I'm at the studio recording, my frustration comes from whatever I want to execute not coming out how I want. I've gotten really emotional about that.

When I'm recording at home, I do get emotional. The song “if you're listening (interlude)” was recorded two years ago while I was in Spain. I just recorded it off my sister's Macbook computer. I didn't even have a mic. I just recorded it off the computer, so the quality is really bad. I played that song for my team, and they were like, “That has to go on the album! It's just so beautiful.” I was like, “Okay, I never wanna hear the song ever again because it's just so raw.” It was only one take. It wasn't something I really thought about, but I love the song, too.

How long did it take you to record your debut LP?

The album is stuff I’ve been creating for a while. For example, “if you're listening (interlude)” was made before I made “Like That!” The beat for “R U Down?” was also made two years ago before I put out any music. A lot of the project is personal in the sense that it's been my journey from 16 to now. We started re-recording certain stuff and mixing records in the studio in April.

What was the quickest song you made for the album?

“Not My Problem.” It was a freestyle, and it didn’t take that long.

As the daughter of Hip Hop legend Yasiin Bey, were you in any special studio sessions growing up?

Not necessarily. I didn't really go to too many studio sessions. I've been to my dad's sessions. But I was a kid, so I just ended up chilling. It's weird (laughs). I definitely got to kick it with Robert Glasper a bunch of times and play piano together. That was really freaking cool.

Have you and your dad been in the studio making anything together?

No, not in the studio. Every time we're together we make something fun, but not in the stu. I've really been having my first experiences in the studio this past year. Before this year, I just became so comfortable recording stuff at home, being in the crib and just doing stuff, not necessarily in the studio.

Do you have any plans to put a song out with your pops?

There's no plan (laughs). Maybe I'll make a beat for him or something.

That would be a huge full-circle moment. What else do you have going on?

There's a lot going on. I'm doing some stuff for NY Fashion Week. I’m doing a performance with ASOS, which I'm really excited about. I’m doing an event with Nike, as well. Other than that, I have a really exciting trip to LA, and I'm gonna do a performance out there on Sept. 10 with YouTube's Foundry program.

Outside of your dad, who do you want to make a song with?

SZA, Frank [Ocean], Brent [Faiyaz], Tyler [the Creator]. I’m open to making all kinds of stuff. Regardless of what it would be, it would be fire, and I’d produce it (laughs).

Do you have any other plans for the rest of 2024?

I’ll be making more videos, more music, and hopefully produce for some cool artists. I’ll be doing more shows and a bunch of cool stuff.