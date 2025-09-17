Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot/Contributor via Getty Images, Jacopo Raule/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Steve Harvey shared his “off limits” rule for his daughters’ exes, explaining that he cuts ties just like they do.

He described a courtside handshake with Michael B. Jordan that didn’t sit well with his family after the breakup.

He spoke about setting an example through how he treats his wife and supports his daughters in the public eye.

Steve Harvey recently sat down on “The Pivot Podcast” with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, and candidly spoke about the challenges of being a protective father to daughters living in the public eye. At one point, Steve recounted a courtside interaction with one of Lori Harvey’s former partners.

“I saw one of [Lori’s] exes somewhere at a game, and I shook his hand,” Steve explained. Though he never mentioned Michael B. Jordan directly, the timeline and setting made clear that he was likely describing their well-documented courtside encounter. The gesture, he admitted, didn’t go over well at home. “Boy, I can’t even touch his a** no more,” he said. “I better not acknowledge him or look at him or nothing no more.” He then summed up the household rule: “If you are an ex, your a** is my ex, too … I [have to] hate him like we [were] dating!”

The comedian and TV host described how his stance as a father evolved as Lori grew up. He shared the speech he once gave every young man who came to the house. “This could last, this might not last,” he recalled saying, “but if you put your hand on her, I will find you. And I am going to do some things to you that’s going to be ungodly.”

Steve also admitted that watching Lori’s dating life unfold in public has been difficult. “It’s hard, man. I ain’t going to lie. It’s hard,” he said. “She’s very smart … I think she’s figuring it out now. I hope.” He added that while rumors often spread online, “Everything they say, I know it’s never true.”

Steve Harvey on being an example for his children

Despite his high-profile career, Steve underscored that his most important role is setting an example at home. “As their father, I’m their protector. I’m their example of what love looks like towards their mother,” he said, noting that how he treats his wife, Marjorie Harvey, informs how his daughters perceive relationships.

His reflections on Lori and Jordan’s past relationship highlight the balance he tries to maintain: Politeness in public, loyalty in private and strict adherence to the family’s rules.