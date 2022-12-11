Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Get excited! STARRY has partnered with Lil Durk for its inaugural STARRY FIZZY FEST, a unique basketball skills contest taking place on college campuses this spring.

The event is pulling up to four HBCUs: Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Jackson State University, and Morgan State University. Enrolled students will get the chance to compete for over $333,000 in scholarships and prizes, including a chance to secure a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal, which is traditionally for student-athletes only. The initiative also offers participants the opportunity to become new faces of STARRY.

The grand prize also includes an all-expenses-paid trip to this year’s Kia NBA Tip-Off, with the winner's NIL being featured in STARRY FIZZ FEST 2.0 promo. STARRY is also providing $80,000 in scholarships across the four universities, with the PepsiCo Foundation awarding $20,000 to a student at each school.

"Being competitive doesn’t just apply to sport, life itself is about hunger, drive and teamwork. This initiative is about rewarding students for their grind on and off the court, showing love and supporting our people while chasing their dreams,’ said Lil Durk.

The festivities kicked off at Norfolk State University on Friday (March 29), followed by Hampton University on April 1. The games will continue at Jackson State University on April 20 and Morgan State University on April 26.

According to a press release: “Participating students will get the chance to play S-T-A-R-R-Y (a spin on the popular game of H-O-R-S-E), 3PT Knockout (a three-point shootout contest reflective of the STARRY NBA All-Star event and HBCU Classic tailgate footprint), and Shaky Shot (inspired by the classic arcade game, with a moving backboard) to claim prizes like STARRY merch and gift cards.

“For the game of S-T-A-R-R-Y, students will have three minutes to earn six letters by successfully scoring specified shots around the court until a participant spells out S-T-A-R-R-Y where the fastest time on campus wins. One winner from each school will represent their campus at a final competition to showcase their skills and earn major bragging rights.”

PepsiCo Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development Kent Montgomery added, “Our mission with STARRY FIZZ FEST is to bring the excitement to basketball fans that the brand is known for while rewarding HBCU students for their passion, amplifying their talent, and offering opportunities that positively impact these universities, their students, and their communities.”