Let’s make this clear: Malice always had one of the sharpest pens in Hip Hop. Known for his vivid storytelling and methodical wordplay, he’s just as commanding on his own as he is within Clipse.

This list highlights the moments across his career — both with and without the “No” attached to his name — where he stood without Pusha T next to him and delivered. From early Neptunes collaborations to faith-driven verses that later, Malice consistently brought depth, presence, and precision to every beat.

His features stretch across eras and genres, rapping alongside everyone from Kelis and Ghostface to Lecrae and Bizzle (he even jumped on Mary Mary’s “God In Me” for a remix that seems to have vanished from the internet). It could be rapping about the trappings of street life or the clarity that came after leaving it behind. Malice proved time and again that he’s more than able to go bar for bar with anyone.

1. My Specialty – Kingpen Slim feat. Malice and Lamar Starzz

Malice skated over DJ JButtah’s menacing beat with vintage coke rap precision. His verse was relentless, vivid, and bar-heavy, almost as if Re-Up Gang never disbanded. A deep cut worth digging up.

2. Go – Erick Sermon feat. Kaelyn Kastle, Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks, and Malice

Over Sermon’s soulful boom-bap, Malice delivered righteous bars with urgency and clarity. His verse namechecked Raekwon and Trayvon and threaded personal conviction through sociopolitical commentary. Sermon broke down the song’s creation here.

3. Soldier – Bizzle feat. Malice

On this spiritual street sermon, Malice ditched the Jesus piece for Jesus Himself. His verse was raw testimony about redemption and being unflinching in his faith. All of this in a verse with some of the dopest bars of his career.

4. Steal Away – Mary J. Blige feat. Malice and Pharrell Williams

Malice got downright cinematic here, trading drug tales for stolen moments of lust. Backed by the Neptunes and Mary J., he turned seduction into a heist, complete with satin, Navis, and mirages.

5. Best Believe It – Malice feat. MD Uno

A fiery highlight from The End of Malice soundtrack, this track found Malice denouncing his past with pinpoint bars. Demons, base, and Bible verses collide on a verse that lyrically placed him in Jordan-LeBron status.

6. Catch A Body – RECONCILE feat. Malice

Malice barged in mid-sermon with a Damascus moment and Amistad reference. It was testimony over trap, flipping “catch a body” into salvation slang. His delivery was holy and hood.

7. Jesus Christ – Malice

This Lee Major-produced cut was the pulpit and the battlefield. Malice spit fire and brimstone with theological bars, protest imagery, and Gucci Mane quotes. No hooks, no fluff — just conviction.

8. Give ‘Em Game – Malice

E-A-Ski provided the canvas for Malice to blend elder wisdom with spiritual fire. From Farrakhan flips to San Andreas bars, it was a sermon wrapped in street scripture, game recognized.

9. Darkest Hour – Lecrae feat. Malice

In his first post-Clipse appearance, Malice sounded reborn — literally. With Tebow bars and a line about “trading in the triple beams,” he turned testimony into technical precision. It was a spiritual pivot point.

10. Kilo (Remix) – Ghostface Killah feat. Malice and Raekwon

Malice joined Rae and Ghost in a snowstorm of coke rap mythology, dropping forensic bars with seemingly little effort. His verse read like a DEA case file in rhyme.

11. Do What You Do (Remix) – Drake feat. Malice and Nickelus F

How things have changed. Malice slid into this pre-fame Drake joint like it was his own. Cars, jewels, and Jesus blushin’ — he brought high-roller swagger with Re-Up finesse. Boi-1da’s nostalgic production suited him well.

12. Pull The Curtain Back – Statik Selektah feat. Malice

Statik laced a soulful canvas for Malice to bare his testimony like a man unplugged. He was raw, reflective, and reverent while denouncing vanity, mourning youth, and welcoming grace through gritted teeth.

13. Daddy – Kelis feat. Malice and Pharrell Williams

Over classic Neptunes bounce, Malice played the cold-hearted bad boy to Kelis’ rebellious schoolgirl fantasy. His verse was brief but brutal, with lines about V12s, side-eyes, and the subtle sting of suspicion.

14. Story – Cory Ard feat. Raging Moses and Malice

Malice dropped one of his most introspective verses here — recalling ghost kitchens, coke sales, and gold chains with Coldplay references and fatherly grace. It’s memoir rap, anchored in mercy.

15. Bury That – Malice feat. Jon Bibbs

From his Hear Ye Him solo debut, Malice laid bare generational scars, Clipse mythology, and spiritual rebirth. It was reflective and deeply personal, like a eulogy delivered in real time.