Key Takeaways:

New episodes of “Overtime Hustle” kick off this Tuesday (Sept. 9) exclusively on REVOLT’s digital platforms.

Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles will guide host Speedy Morman through a gymnastics challenge in the Season 2 premiere.

Season 2 expands the show’s focus on creative entrepreneurship and unconventional career paths.

REVOLT’s hit series “Overtime Hustle,” presented by Ally, makes its return this week with the highly anticipated second season. Premiering on Tuesday (Sept. 9) at 2 p.m. ET across REVOLT’s website and digital platforms, the series will continue to highlight individuals who turn unconventional ideas into successful ventures.

Hosted by renowned journalist and media personality Speedy Morman, “Overtime Hustle” first launched in August 2024 as a weekly series showcasing creative side hustles and the people behind them. Each episode gave viewers a front-row seat to the determination, innovation, and financial literacy driving new-age entrepreneurship.

Speedy Morman builds on Season 1 of “Overtime Hustle”

Season 1 featured Morman trying his hand at a wide range of ventures, from fitness-driven Pilates lessons to steering pedicabs through city streets, all while spotlighting the resilience and ingenuity of everyday hustlers. Guests included bodega owner-turned-personality Rahim Mohamed, aka General Ock, as well as the “Dogfather of Harlem,” Brian Taylor.

The format paired entertainment with education, revealing how digital platforms and community-driven ideas are creating income streams for a new generation. While some hustles proved more challenging than others, the series reinforced that consistency, curiosity, and adaptability are at the core of lasting success.

Season 2 “Overtime Hustle” premiere features gymnastics with Jordan Chiles

The new season builds on that foundation with fresh stories and new collaborators. In the Season 2 premiere, Morman will travel to Los Angeles to team up with acclaimed gymnast and Olympian Jordan Chiles. Together, they’ll dive into the world of elite athletics as Morman takes a crash course in gymnastics before delivering a final performance in front of a panel of judges.

By pairing his curiosity with Ally’s commitment to empowering financial independence, “Overtime Hustle” continues to amplify the stories of individuals who are redefining what it means to “make it.” Viewers can catch the new episodes every Tuesday on REVOLT’s digital platforms.