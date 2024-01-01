Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Speedy Morman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

From President Joe Biden to Will Smith, Speedy Morman has had the pleasure of sitting down with many of the most accomplished and revered names in entertainment, politics, sports and beyond. Admired for his commitment to authenticity, the famed journalist has always had a knack for getting to the core of those he interviews, allowing their light to shine through in conversations that often broach interesting topics not typically discussed. His talks are inspiring and deep belly laughs are also a certainty, which keeps viewers coming back for more!

If you haven’t already heard, Speedy teamed up with REVOLT for a show called “Overtime Hustle.” In the fun series, fans can watch as he tries his hand at some innovative side hustles and learns more about the ways that people are generating additional streams of income. As with anything the host lends his likeness to, “Overtime Hustle” is equal parts entertaining and informative.

In this exclusive interview, Speedy speaks about diving into season one of the show, his lifestyle brand Comf, staying true to himself in every setting, being naturally inquisitive, who he’d give a Hustler of the Decade award to and more. Tap in below.

How did the new show “Overtime Hustle” with REVOLT come about? What ignited the idea?

REVOLT reached out to me with an idea for a show and I spoke about it with my team, and we felt like it was something that could be fun and engaging. So, we just kind of built on the idea, kind of molded it and made it into something that we felt had some legs. Then we hit the road moving very quickly and made the whole first season happen.

What have been your favorite hustles to participate in so far?

My favorites so far... I think the Pilates episode is funny. They are all kind of my babies and they’re all funny, so it’s hard to pick favorites, but I think the Pilates one is funny in a unique way.

Were any of the hustles absolutely not for you?

[Pedicabs] was one of my least favorite things I’ve ever done — ever. I did not enjoy that by any means (laughs), so Pedicabs for sure.

In this era of social media and evolving technology, what are some of the unexpected ways to make money that you wouldn’t have seen coming?

I think we’re learning every day that there are ways to make money that our parents and grandparents would have never imagined were possible... There are ways, these days, to make money without even leaving the crib, you know? Making money on content. Getting paid for views on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat. There are ways to make money these days that our parents and grandparents couldn’t even fathom.

What other industries are you interested in tapping into for “Overtime Hustle”?

We’re open to trying everything because the importance is shining a light on what’s possible and seeing what’s out there. Even some jobs that people might not even think of or wouldn’t even know are reasonable ways to make bread in this society. I’m really open to anything as long as it doesn’t involve Pedicabs again (laughs).

You’ve been open about your humble beginnings and the extensive amount of work it took for you to pursue your passions. In your experience, what are some of the keys to getting a hustle off the ground?

I would say it starts with work ethic.

Consistency is the most important part of success. If consistency is required, then about half of the population is automatically going to disqualify themselves.

Eagerness to learn, as well. You have to adapt. You have to be a student to the game that you’re in. You can’t feel like you mastered or solved everything. You have to constantly be learning.

You’ve spoken with many of the most influential figures of our time. Which of those conversations were you most inspired by?

They’re all my babies, so that answer changes every single day. I take something from everybody — even the people others wouldn’t expect. But... some of my most inspiring interviews have been with Yo Gotti, the first time I interviewed Meek Mill and the late great Kobe. It really varies... I’m learning right along with the audience. A lot of times I ask questions because I am just naturally curious about those things myself.

Who else do you still hope to speak with?

There are so many on my list. I’m just a naturally inquisitive person, so I like to talk to everyone, from the cook in my corner store to entertainers and politicians, athletes... There are so many people left that I want to talk to, so I’m just praying that I get the opportunity to do so.

You’re also known for showing up as authentic Speedy and wearing tracksuits in settings where some might not expect you to. At any time in your career, did you ever feel the need to conform to what others deemed “professional”?

I feel like my work speaks to my level of professionalism, and I’ve always been an advocate for being your true self. I show up in every room as Speedy. I don’t really change who I am. I think about comfortability. I have a brand called Comf, but the deeper meaning is: Every room that you’re in, you have to be comf; you have to be comfortable in your own skin regardless of where you’re at. So, whether I’m sitting down with someone the world deems is very important, or I’m sitting down with a rapper or I’m going to the White House or I’m laying on the couch making TikToks, I’m going to be Speedy in all those rooms.

If you were to give someone a Hustler of the Decade award, who would it be and why?

I would probably give it to my parents, and it would be more than a decade because my parents have sacrificed so much for me. I watched them put it all out on the line for me. The Hustler of the Decade award would go to my mom and dad.

What do you hope to pass down to other journalists looking to follow in your footsteps?

If nothing else, I want to set an example that if you do the work, you can achieve whatever level of success you want. In certain arenas — like sports, for example, or basketball — no matter how hard you work, the sad truth is that some of us just will never be good enough or tall enough or fast enough or strong enough. But in a profession like [mine], I do believe that most people, with enough hard work, can make it.

When you were a kid, did you believe you could reach this level of success?

I would say yeah. I always had a blind confidence in my work, which is kind of naive... but yeah, I never really had any doubts in myself.