Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Soulja Boy at The 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Soulja Boy released his 13-track album Drip, marking his latest full-length project.

The rapper announced his 2026 tour with Lil Xan, expanding the rollout beyond streaming platforms.

Latto previewed new music that samples “Yahhh!,” bringing renewed attention to Soulja Boy’s earlier catalog.

Soulja Boy is still in motion — and his new album Drip is the latest reminder.

The Chicago-born, Atlanta-raised rapper officially released the 13-track project on Friday (April 10), marking another chapter in a career that helped shape how Hip Hop moves online. The album reflects his signature confidence and viral appeal while emphasizing longevity, influence and continued presence in the industry.

“I’ve been setting the tone since day one. This album right here is just another level,” Soulja Boy said in a press release. “Drip is about the lifestyle, the wins, the grind. It’s for everybody that’s been rocking with me and everybody just now catching up.”

He echoed that message on Instagram while unveiling the project and its cover art. “DRIP, the album. This one for the ones who stayed solid, leveled up, and never folded,” he wrote. “It’s more than music, it’s a mindset. Turn pressure into diamonds. Turn hustle into legacy.”

The release blends high-energy anthems with street records and melodic tracks, with songs like “Watch Me Jigg,” “Run My Money Up” and “Welcome To The Trap House” highlighting that range.

Latto previews “Yahhh!” sample as Soulja Boy’s influence continues across Hip Hop

With Drip now out, the conversation around Soulja Boy continues to grow — thanks in part to Latto. The “Big Mama” rapper recently previewed new music that flips his classic “Yahhh!” while showing off gifts from her baby shower on social media. Her caption, “POV: yo baby got rich aunties [and] uncles,” set the tone for the clip, which featured luxury gifts from peers across the industry, all soundtracked by a nod to Soulja’s signature sound.

It’s the latest example of how his influence continues to show up in today’s music. Artists like Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla have tapped into a similar sound, showing how his blueprint still resonates.

Soulja Boy announces “The Drip Tour” with Lil Xan across multiple cities

Beyond the release, the 35-year-old is also taking things on the road. He’s gearing up for “The Drip Tour” with Lil Xan, bringing the new music directly to fans in cities across the country.

For an artist who helped pioneer viral moments with “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” “Turn My Swag On” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” the tour and album feel full circle. The platforms may have evolved, but the formula — attention, consistency and visibility — remains the same.