Big K.R.I.T. has long been a quiet giant in Hip Hop — a cornerstone of the blog era whose name stood tall alongside titans like J. Cole, Wale, and Kendrick Lamar. As a XXL Freshman, he carried the South with both pen and pads, lacing his own catalog with some of the most soulful, story-driven production in rap. But K.R.I.T.’s beats didn’t just stay in-house. He crafted heaters for T.I. (“I'm Flexin”), Nipsey Hussle (“One Take 3”), Ludacris (“What You Smoking On”), Rick Ross, ASAP Ferg, and others. This was all while maintaining his reputation as a lyrical heavyweight who could go from trunk-rattling declarations to vulnerable introspection in a single breath.

This playlist-style listicle gives K.R.I.T. his flowers through 25 of his own songs, not guest spots or beats made for others, that showcase the full range of his artistry. From hits that grazed radio and charted respectably to deep cuts about faith, addiction, self-doubt, Southern pride, and survival, this is a tribute to a man who’s been a “king remembered in time” long before anyone else caught on.

1. Cadillactica

One of K.R.I.T.’s most sonically ambitious tracks, “Cadillactica” found him rapping over a cosmic, trunk-rattling beat by DJ Khalil and Dahi. It was a lyrical joyride through his imagination, fusing Dirty South braggadocio with surrealist imagery. Even when he doesn’t produce the beat, K.R.I.T.’s fingerprints are all over the vision.

2. Prove It (feat. J. Cole)

A standout moment from K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, “Prove It” paired Big K.R.I.T. with J. Cole for a reflective exchange on loyalty, legacy, and believing in your people. K.R.I.T. delivered sharp commentary while Cole closed with a touching tribute to an early fan — one of his most personal verses to date.

3. Free My Soul

On this soul-baring Return of 4Eva track, K.R.I.T. grappled with success, materialism, and the cost of fame. Over his own production, he dismantled the illusion of “making it,” questioned whether chains and Lambos can ever liberate a conflicted spirit. It’s gospel and gut-check all in one smooth ride.

4. Money On The Floor (feat. 8Ball, MJG, and 2 Chainz)

This Southern posse cut slaps with pure player energy. K.R.I.T.’s bluesy production set the tone as legends 8Ball, MJG, and 2 Chainz traded slick verses about stunting, women, and grind mentality. It’s Southern rap tradition at its flashiest — chrome, Cadillacs, and charisma dripping on every bar.

5. Aux Cord

This soulful ode to R&B’s golden era saw K.R.I.T. rattling off legends from Marvin Gaye to Minnie Riperton over lush live instrumentation by DJ Khalil. Both nostalgic and educational, it was a playlist within a song — and a reminder of the lineage K.R.I.T. honors every time he touches the mic.

6. Hometown Hero

Over a flip of Adele’s “Hometown Glory,” K.R.I.T. delivered an aspirational anthem for Meridian, Mississippi (or any small-town dreamer). A standout from K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, the track became a blog-era favorite and even got a gritty remix with Yelawolf. It was Southern pride wrapped in hunger, humility, and undeniable lyrical precision.

7. Mixed Messages

K.R.I.T. confronted contradiction head-on in this confessional from 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time. Over Supah Mario’s gorgeous production, he wrestled with double standards, temptations, and moral tension: “I got me a lover, but I still wanna cheat.” It’s vulnerable, bold, and deeply relatable... human complexity in rap form.

8. Country S**t (Remix) (feat. Ludacris and Bun B)

Originally released on K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, this Southern anthem became K.R.I.T.’s first breakout hit. With syrupy 808s and nods to third coast staples, it captured the blog era’s attention. The remix, with fiery verses from Bun B and Ludacris, cemented it as a defining slab track of the 2010s.

9. Addiction (feat. Lil Wayne and Saweetie)

A glossy, radio-ready standout from K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, “Addiction” leaned fully into sensual metaphors and aquatic wordplay. With Saweetie on the hook and Lil Wayne in peak punchline mode, the track showed K.R.I.T.’s versatility and ability to craft mainstream hits without compromising Southern flavor or lyrical ability.

10. Southside of the Moon

K.R.I.T. floated into soul-funk orbit on this Digital Roses Don’t Die standout, trading 808s (somewhat) for intergalactic groove. Produced by Camper, the track blended romance, regional pride, and Tupac references into one smooth ride. It was K.R.I.T. at his most melodic and proof of how far he’s evolved from trunk-rattling roots.

11. Believe

“Believe” was a powerful moment on K.R.I.T. IZ HERE, blending Southern stylings with political clarity. Over lush, sample-driven production, K.R.I.T. called for a Wakanda in Mississippi and mourned fallen icons like Nipsey Hussle. It’s both prayer and protest — an anthem for survival wrapped in raw truth and spiritual resilience.

12. No Wheaties (feat. CurrenSy and Smoke DZA)

K.R.I.T. teamed up with CurrenSy and Smoke DZA for this blog-era gem, a lyrical scrimmage packed with NFL metaphors and championship flexes. Produced by Ski Beatz and featured on K.R.I.T. Wuz Here, the track’s laid-back confidence and underground unity made it an instant favorite among mixtape-era heads.

13. Boobie Miles

Named after the Friday Night Lights character, this motivational anthem found K.R.I.T. urging listeners to “play until you win.” Featured on 4Eva N a Day, the self-produced track fused sports metaphors with real life, turning hustle and heartbreak into one of his most inspirational cuts to date. What have you been creating in your free time?

14. Pay Attention (feat. Rico Love)

Arguably K.R.I.T.’s smoothest radio swing, “Pay Attention” paired him with Rico Love for a strip-club slow burner packed with melody and regret. As the lead single from Cadillactica, it marked a pivot into polished R&B territory — proof he could shine in the mainstream without losing his core.

15. Get Up 2 Come Down (feat. CeeLo Green and Sleepy Brown)

K.R.I.T. linked with Dungeon Family royalty for a soulful ode to slabs, subs, and Southern grind. Produced by K.R.I.T. himself, this Cadillactica standout boasted a rare rap verse from CeeLo and hazy hooks from Sleepy Brown, bridging generations of country rap tunes with effortless cool and bottom-heavy bump.

16. Price Of Fame

Over a brooding WLPWR beat, K.R.I.T. lifted the veil on mental health struggles, family tension, and the emotional isolation that comes with success. Lines like, “Can’t tell them about my depression ‘cause most them fans now,” revealed a rawness few artists dare to share. This is vulnerability as testimony.

17. Meditate

K.R.I.T. wades into addiction and emotional burnout on this King Remembered in Time standout. “I know I said I’d stop, but I’m not that strong,” he confessed, battling escapism through alcohol and fleeting hookups. It’s a prayer for peace disguised as a slow burn — equal parts self-loathing and spiritual searching.

18. Generational - Weighed Down

On Digital Roses Don’t Die, K.R.I.T. confronted the weight of legacy and fatherhood. “What if I ain’t meant to be a parent?” he wondered, exposing generational fear with rare vulnerability. It was a chilling meditation on inherited trauma, the pressure to break cycles, and the quiet terror of passing pain down.

19. So Cool

With a breezy hook and sharp wit, K.R.I.T. satirized capitalism’s grind on this Digital Roses Don’t Die single. “Tryna get millis... before the a**hole tax folk run-up,” he sang, balancing charm and critique. It’s swagger with soul, and proof that, even under pressure, K.R.I.T. can make the struggle sound smooth.

20. Confetti

K.R.I.T. flexed lyrical dominance and critiqued clout-chasing culture over Camper’s pounding beat. “What’s a crown if you don’t protect it?” he asked, calling out hollow victories with precision. Swagger, bars, and southern royalty converged on a track built for the winner’s circle.

21. K.R.I.T. Here

K.R.I.T. kicked off K.R.I.T. IZ HERE with a triumphant return-to-form. Sampling The Winans, he declared his independence with confidence: “Play for the team that I own, ain’t no takin’ my spot.” It was both a career reset and a coronation — Southern rap royalty letting the world know he never left.

22. The Light (feat. Robert Glasper, Kenneth Whalum, Burniss Earl Travis II, and Bilal)

A spiritual closer to 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time, “The Light” saw K.R.I.T. grappling with injustice, survival, and salvation. Backed by jazz luminaries Robert Glasper and Bilal, his verses evoked fear and faith in equal measure: “So won’t you keep that light… burnin’ for me.” This was soul-baring rap at its finest.

23. Learned From Texas

A chopped-up salute to H-Town legends, this DJ Khalil-produced anthem allowed K.R.I.T. to slide into syrupy cadences and candy-coated car culture. “Swangin’ that bubble-eyed Lexus, neon every exit,” he rapped with reverence. It was an immersive love letter to Texas rap’s influence on Southern Hip Hop and K.R.I.T.’s own identity.

24. Put You On (Full Court Press w/ Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk)

This collaborative heater from Full Court Press showed K.R.I.T. in his flex bag alongside Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA. Over Girl Talk’s soulful flip of The Smith Connection’s “Under My Wings,” K.R.I.T. snapped: “My sub, my sub, 15s was knockin’.” It was a celebratory nod to Southern dominance and underground legacy.

25. Angels

A spiritual standout from Cadillactica, “Angels” found K.R.I.T. reflecting on trauma, natural disaster, and survival. Over Terrace Martin’s live instrumentation, he mused, “I think angels get high ‘cause I can’t describe all these clouds in the sky.” It’s a poetic meditation on faith, grief, and finding grace in chaos.