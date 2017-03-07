Image Image Credit Chip Somodevilla / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Donald Trump, Scott Turner Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

President-elect Donald Trump has been steadfast in announcing who he wants to fulfill more than 40 cabinet positions when he takes office for a second term in January. On Friday (Nov. 22), he revealed his pick to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development as retired Washington Redskins player Scott Turner.

The nomination marks the first Black person selected for a role thus far. Each of the nominees will have to be approved by the Republican-led Senate before assuming their roles. Turner previously served as the executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, a tax initiative incentive that created opportunities for investors to develop in “distressed communities.”

He is also the CEO and founder of Community Engagement & Opportunity Council, “working to revitalize communities across America through sports, mentorship, and economic opportunity.” In his announcement, Trump said, “Scott will work alongside me to Make America Great Again for EVERY American.”

During his first term as president, the GOP-supported politician nominated retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson as secretary of HUD. The department oversees low-income housing, fair housing laws, as well as mortgage insurance programs for new homeowners. Turner thanked Carson for being a mentor in an Instagram post where he also wrote, “Few people are as compassionate and gracious as he is, and I am aware that I have big shoes to fill. The forgotten men and women of this great country over the past four years will be honored in the Trump administration.”

While campaigning for reelection, Trump sparked a flurry of outrage and headlines when he spewed that “coming from the border are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs.” In the wake of Turner’s nomination, social media users expressed outrage that the only Black person sought after for a role in the administration would be appointed to oversee housing.

On Twitter, one user wrote, “LMAO…guess the word urban in the title means it’s the honorary Black job in every Trump administration.” A second person said, “IT HAS URBAN IN THE NAME. He keeps playing in our face.” While a third commenter remarked, “To him, housing and urban development is a job that only unqualified Blacks can do. Remember when he had Ben Carson, a literal brain surgeon, doing the job?!”

Trump’s selection of candidates to assume pivotal governmental roles has come under fire amid claims that he is bypassing background checks, instead choosing people who will help implement his America First Agenda.