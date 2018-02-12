Image Image Credit Ethan Miller/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Barack Obama Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (Aug. 12), Barack Obama shared his summer music playlist for 2024, and -- like previous years -- the reveal contains some notable surprises. As could be seen on his social media accounts, the former president has been vibing to songs like Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Tommy Richman's "MILLION DOLLAR BABY," Jill Scott's "Golden," and Beyoncé's "TEXAS HOLD 'EM." Others, including Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, Common, and Saweetie, also scored placements on the highly coveted list.

As expected, many have taken to the internet to share their takes on Obama's musical tastes. For example, Danny Brown found humor in the fact that the two-term head of state enjoys "How Do U Want It," 2Pac's All Eyez On Me collaboration with K-Ci & JoJo. "Imagining Obama singing the 'How Do U Want It' hook got me dying right now," the Detroit rapper wrote. Meanwhile, Twitter user Gabeisadumb**s expressed doubts about another entry. "Barack Obama's summer playlists have always been rather eclectic, and it is not beyond the realms of possibility that a 63-year-old man of the world has a varied taste in music," he began. "But I am telling you right now: Barack Obama has NOT been listening to ‘365’ by Charli XCX.”

For the most part, Obama has been providing his many followers with official summer playlists since 2015, while he was still in the White House. In 2018, his wife, Michelle Obama, joined it by gifting him with a heartfelt Valentine's Day playlist.

In an interview with Hasan Minhaj, Barack acknowledged those who don't think he's really listening to the music in question. “People believe the books and the movies, but the playlists... Somehow y’all think you invented rock and roll. You invented Hip Hop," he said. "So, the fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible, people seem to think, 'Well he must have had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut.' No, man, it’s on my iPad right now."

